KVS Admission 2022: Registration for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission starts, apply from this link – Admission registration for kvs admission 2022 kendriya vidyalaya class 1 starts on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Admission process of class 1 has started in Kendriya Vidyalaya. Registration for Admission (KVS Admission 2022) (KVS Class 1 Admission 2022) has started from today. Parents can submit application (KVS Class 1 application) on behalf of their children by visiting the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The online registration process for KV Class 1 admission will continue till 7 pm on March 21.Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana (KVS) said, “In the academic year in which a child is required to be 6 years of age on 31st March, admission has been sought for class I. A child born on 1st April will also be considered.”

When will the list come?

According to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana, the first list of children selected for admission will be released on March 25 and the second and third lists will be announced on April 1 and 8 if vacancies remain.

KVS Admission 2022: How to fill the application



Step 1: Visit the official website to fill up the application – kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Click here link to register on the website.

Step 3: After reading all the instructions, click on Proceed.

Step 4: Now fill in the details like child name, date of birth, mobile number and email etc. and submit.

Step 5: Then login and submit other requested information.

Step 6: Print the application form after completing all the procedures.

Direct link to apply

KVS Admission 2022 Documents: These documents will be required



Parents should prepare these documents before applying:

Birth certificate for proof of age.

Evidence of connection between MP and PSU staff, grandchildren of KVS staff.

Category Certificate (SC, ST, etc.), if applicable.

PWD certificate, if applicable.

Retirement certificate for uniformed defense personnel.

Proof of residence.