KVS Admission 2022: Registration starts for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 2 and others, Documents required – Registration starts for kvsline Admission 2022 for class 2 and above on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana (KVS) has started the registration process (KVS Admission 2022 Registration) for admission to Class 2 and above. Parents or guardians of students seeking admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya can register online by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The registration process for KVS admissions will continue till April 16, 2022.According to the notification issued by KVS, the admission of class 11 in Kendriya Vidyalaya will start within 10 days after the announcement of the result of class XI. Students, parents or guardians are advised to visit the website for necessary information regarding KVS access. How to register and the list of required documents can be seen below.

Documents required for KVS access

Valid mobile number with Indian SIM card.

A valid email address.

Scanned copy of child’s birth certificate (maximum 256 KB JPEG or PDF file).

Passport size photo or scanned photo of the student (maximum 256 KB size JPEG file).

Transfer details of parents / grandparents whose services will be used in the credential application.

Details of Government Certificate if you are applying under Financially Weak Section.

KVS Access 2022: Learn how to register online

Step 1: First of all visit the official website of KVS kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the registration link that appears.

Step 3: A new page will open on the computer screen.

Step 4: Register for the application and click on go ahead link.

Step 5: Log in using the generated registration credentials.

Step 6: Now fill in the application by entering the required details, upload the documents and submit.

Step 7: Your form will be submitted, download the confirmation page and keep the printout with you for further reference.