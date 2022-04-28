KVS Admission 2022: Revised Schedule for Class 1 Admission Announced, check here – kvs Admission 2022 Kendriya Vidyalaya Announced Revised Schedule for Class 1 Admission
In addition, Class 2 registration will be from April 8 to April 16, 2022. The first list of Class 2 admissions will be announced on April 21, 2022 and the list of Class 2 admissions will be announced from April 22 to April 28, 2022. The last date for admission in all classes except Class 11 is 30th June 2022.
MP quota ended
The government has abolished the MP quota for admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) and issued revised admission guidelines on Monday. This step is covered by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana (KVS) in the next order under ‘Special Provisions’ with MP quota. Up to a week later with no access. Under the KVS Special Dispensation Admission Scheme or MP quota, MPs from Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha can recommend a maximum of 10 students from their respective constituencies for admission in classes 1 to 9 in each academic year.
The MPs have been demanding for several days that either the MP quota be abolished or the number of students admitted on the basis of recommendation be increased. In addition to the MP quota, KVS has also removed other quotas, including the discretionary quota of 100 children of Ministry of Education staff, children of MPs and retired KV staff, and dependent grandchildren and chairpersons of school management committees.
