KVS Admission: Center Scraps Education Minister’s Discretionary Quota For Admission Into KVs

KVS Admission: The central government has decided to do away with the ‘discretionary quota’ of the Union Education Minister for admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) starting from the 2021-2022 academic session. According to media reports, the recommendations made by the Union Ministers for admission in KVs have also been dropped. However, Members of Parliament from both the Houses can make recommendations for admission to KVs in each academic session.

Now, the central government has decided to abolish all quota except MP quota for admission in KVs. Now, the Union Education Minister will only be allowed to make recommendations for admission as a Member of Parliament. Each Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MP can recommend a maximum of 10 admissions in an academic year.

The Union Education Minister was allowed to recommend the admission of 450 students under the discretionary quota. However, the number of admissions based on the recommendation of the minister was more than 450 on previous occasions. According to media reports in the academic year 2018-19, more than 8,000 admissions took place in KVs across the country on the recommendation of the minister.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya was established on 15th December 1963 with the objective of imparting education to the children of Central Government employees including Defense and Earth Sainik Services. Apart from India, this school has also been established in Kathmandu, Moscow and Tehran.





