KVS Admission will start from 2022, check the required documents and schedule – KVS Admission 2022

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana (KVS) will start the admission process for class 1. Online registration for the new session 2022-23 will begin on 28 February. Until March 21, parents can apply for their children’s admission by visiting KVS’s official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The child must have completed 6 years of age on March 1, 2022 to be admitted in Class I in the session 2022-23. Although five years before this age limit. It has been extended by one year under the new education policy.KVS Class 1 Admission List will be announced thrice. According to the announced schedule, the first list will be published on March 25, the second list on April 1 and the third list on April 8 on the official website. Once the list is released, parents can participate in the admission process with the required documents.

Documents will be required

A scanned copy of the child’s birth certificate

Passport site photo or scanned photo of the child.

Government Certificate if you are applying under the financially weak section.

Transfer parent or guardian details as used in the application credentials.

Reserved seats of KVS

Admission of selected eligible students will be subject to Right to Education (RTE) only from Service Preference Category (I and II) and students with reservation quota will get opportunity after admission in both the categories. Of the seats available for new admissions, 25 per cent will be reserved for Right to Education (RTE), 15 per cent for Scheduled Castes, 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribes and 27 per cent for Scheduled Tribes.

Online registration for KVS Class 2 will start from 8th April 2022. The last date for online KVS registration for Class 2 will be 16th April 2022 till 4 pm. For Class XI, registration form 2022-23 will be available on the school’s website. The age for all categories will be calculated on March 31, 2022 and the reservation of seats will be in accordance with the KVS Admission Guidelines available on the official website.