KVS Age Criteria 2022: Appeal for entry age criteria rejected, Delhi High Court judge says – We are not sitting here to fix age! – Delhi High Court rejects appeal for kvs entry age criteria 2022

The Delhi High Court has refused to intervene in the decision of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana (KVS) which has fixed a minimum age of six years to apply for admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the forthcoming academic session. A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi dismissed the UKG student’s five-year appeal challenging the single judge’s order. The single judge had rejected the girl’s plea seeking a minimum age of five years for admission to the Kendriya Vidyalaya.A bench of justices Sanghi and Naveen Chawla said it did not agree with the appellant’s statement that there was a sudden change in age. The bench said, “If the child is five years old and the age limit has been raised to six, then what is the suddenness in it?” There will be opportunities next year. The court said that the appellant will have the right to apply to Kendriya Vidyalaya for admission in Class I next year and this year, she may get admission in other schools which have not yet implemented the National Education Policy (NEP).

The court said, “KVS can fix the age of admission and its decision is mandatory by the new education policy 2020. We are not here to decide what the age of admission should be. The petitioner has not challenged NEP 2020, the bench observed.

In any case, the implementation of the policy will not bias the appellant as he is not denied the opportunity to get admission in Class I, the court said. The only difference is that she will be eligible for admission in KVS first class next year. If the appellant wants to get admission in class I, he is free to get admission in other schools which have not implemented NEP till date.

“We see no reason to intervene in this (appeal). It is rejected. Earlier, on April 11, Murthy Rekha Palli had rejected the petitions challenging the minimum age limit of six years for admission to class 1 for the upcoming academic session at Kendriya Vidyalaya.