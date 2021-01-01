KVS Notification 2021: Many posts are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalaya, there has also been a change in the admission quota

KVS Notification 2021: According to an RTI, there is a shortage of about 20 per cent teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas. The total number of teacher posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya from primary to class 12th is 46,884. Out of these 37,648 posts of teachers have been appointed but the remaining 9236 posts are vacant. This data is as of 1 July 2021. Other vacant posts including TGT, PGT and PRT are also to be recruited in Kendriya Vidyalayas. However, till now no notification has been issued by the organization in this regard. Only after the release of the notification, all the interested candidates will be able to apply for these posts through online mode on the official website.

Let us tell you that different Kendriya Vidyalayas keep taking out jobs for teaching and non-teaching staff. If you also want to do the job of teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya, then you can get information about it at https://kvsangathan.nic.in/. Apart from this, we also keep giving constant information about jobs here.

Recently, the government has changed the quota for admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas. Apart from the quota of MPs in Kendriya Vidyalayas, children will not be able to get admission on the recommendation of any leader or minister. The Central Government has abolished the quota of the Ministry of Education in Kendriya Vidyalayas. Now only MPs have the right to get 10 admissions in their area.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya was established on 15th December 1963 with the objective of imparting education to the children of Central Government employees including Defense and Earth Sainik Services. Apart from India, this school has also been established in Kathmandu, Moscow and Tehran.






