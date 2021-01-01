KVS Notification 2021: Notification yet to be released for teaching and non teaching staff posts. Read here for latest update of Kendriya Vidyalaya – KVS Notification 2021: This change in admission process, read latest updates of Kendriya Vidyalaya

KVS Notification 2021: Recruitment is also to be done on teaching and non-teaching staff posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas. According to an RTI, there is a shortage of about 20 per cent teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas. The candidates are waiting for the recruitment notification to be released by the organization. Only after that all the candidates can apply for these posts through online mode on the official website.

To apply for the post of PGT in Kendriya Vidyalaya, candidate must have a masters degree with 50% marks from a recognized university. Also B.Ed. Must have a degree as well. At the same time, to apply for TGT posts, the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in the relevant subject with 50% marks. Also B.Ed. Degree and must have passed CTET. For more details, candidates wait for the release of official notification.

Apart from teacher recruitment, the admission process in Kendriya Vidyalaya is also going on. The list of students for admission to class 11 will be released within 20 days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) releases the class 10 result as per the revised schedule for admission issued by the organization. Let us inform that the result of class 10 was released on August 3. All the interested candidates can check the information related to the admission process in the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Recently, the government has also changed the quota for admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas. Apart from the quota of MPs in Kendriya Vidyalayas, children will not be able to get admission on the recommendation of any leader or minister. The Central Government has abolished the quota of the Ministry of Education in Kendriya Vidyalayas. Now only MPs have the right to get 10 admissions in their area.





