KVS PGT TGT PRT Teacher Salary 2021: DA HRA Revised for Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers under 7th Pay Commission

KVS PGT TGT PRT Teacher Salary 2021: According to the official notice issued by Kendriya Vidyalaya, the Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA) of teachers have been increased under the Seventh Pay Commission. The notice states that “The Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, may be complied with. Thus, the increased rates of HRA for X, Y and Z category cities, i.e. 27%, 18% and 9% are effective from 1st July 2021. For more details see the official notification.

Based on the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, the Government of India has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) from 17% to 28% with effect from 1st July 2021. The other salary benefit availed by the KVS Teaching Staff is that retired teachers will also get a pension of 24% more than what is currently being received. Teachers also get an annual increase of 3% basic pay.

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) can be a good opportunity for the candidates who aspire to become a government school teacher. KVS teacher salary after 7th pay commission is quite attractive, which also includes a lot of additional perks and benefits.

KVS Teaching Jobs can give you a government job with a good salary package. Before applying to various teaching posts offered by Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS), candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, age limit and educational qualification for the respective posts.