Kyiv-born Ukrainian exchange student in Texas on family back home: ‘I would like, somehow, to help them’

11 seconds ago
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, besieged citizens are rallying around the fear of division, their belief in democracy and the humiliation of the dictatorship of the neighboring house.

On Friday night, Russian troops crossed the border into Kiev, with gunfire and explosions in the city center. Civilians were seeking refuge in underground bunkers or trying to flee the city as Ukraine’s defense forces exceeded expectations, clutching their democracy to the brink of a free world.

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitsko, a former world champion boxer, imposed a citywide curfew on civilians to keep them indoors during wartime – as well as to thwart attempts by suspected Russian saboteurs.

A secluded road was seen in Kiev, Ukraine on February 26, 2022, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine. In the inset photo: Daniel Rusaniuk of Ukraine, who is 17 years old. He has been studying in Texas for the past six months.

(Reuters / Umit Bektas / Inset: Daniel Rusaniuk)

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Daniel Rusaniuk is a 17-year-old Ukrainian foreign exchange student who has been studying in Texas for the past six months. Before correcting himself – he first gave his age as 16. His birthday was earlier this week, but he had a lot on his mind.

“It’s like a birthday present,” he said of the attack.

“A very bad birthday gift.”

A woman clears the rubble of her apartment after a building was severely damaged in a military operation in Kiev, Ukraine, on February 25, 2022.

(UNICEF)

The rest of his family is in Kiev, where he was born and raised. He said his cousin texted him from a fallen shelter – where he said a woman had given birth to gunshots and explosions echoing across the city. Her parents hear the shooting from their home in central Kiev at night, and her two younger cousins ​​are hiding in a bunker.

Two friends, he added – 18 each – texted him and said they planned to help save Kiev.

“I’m very worried about it,” he admitted.

Ukrainians show resilience, disobedience in Russian aggression: ‘Small countries have right to independence’

He also reiterated reports that Russian saboteurs had identified buildings and areas around Kiev for attacks. Many of them are thought to have arrived in advance. They rented apartments and were believed to be low-key until the attack began, he said.

Authorities have asked civilians to cover such signs and be vigilant.

At the same time, people around the world are watching Ukraine’s resolve. The government has handed over thousands of automatic rifles to civilians who have formed militias to protect their homes, people on the ground told Gadget Clock Digital.

Speaking to other Ukrainian officials in Kiev's official district, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he was still in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, on February 25, 2022 - in a screen grab obtained from a handout video.

(Via Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Handout Reuters)

As women and children tried to flee, the government told all men between the ages of 18 and 60 to join the war effort – and officials said even members of Ukraine’s parliament had taken up arms.

“These people are fighting for their freedom, and they are doing it because they love their country,” Daniel Hoffman, a former CIA senior officer and station chief, told Gadget Clock Digital. “They are embarrassing us. They are saying, ‘We want to fight for democracy, freedom and liberty, and we want to fight for everything that is included in your constitution and your bill of rights.'”

U.S. and British intelligence officials say Ukraine’s defense has exceeded Russia’s expectations, at least in the early stages of the attack.

The United States and its European allies will remove “selected” Russian banks from the main financial system

On Thursday, a Russian naval warship ordered a group of 13 Ukrainian soldiers to give up their weapons and surrender, the video shows. “Russian warships,” they replied, “you go yourself.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that everyone was killed in the next bombing and that they would be recognized as national heroes. Now their last words appear on digital road signs on the highway around Kiev, showing images, one of which Rusaniuk says his father sent him.

Another procession shouted “Welcome to Hell”, sprayed by official government accounts on Twitter and on road signs in the path of the Russian invaders.

“It has certainly united the people of Ukraine,” Rusaniuk said. “A lot of people are helping others. It’s great to see how they’re helping the army, bringing in their food.”

On February 26, 2022, Ukrainian troops took up position at the military base Vasilkiv in the Kiev region of Ukraine.

(Reuters / Maxim Levine)

But it has also been a painful week. He shared the video saying he recorded it overnight from his home near a military hospital in Kiev.

“I have some friends from Russia and it’s actually very weird and weird for me, because we speak the same language… and you just fight against each other?”

In the darkness, a line of light floated in the sky. Automatic gunfire and explosions roared like a passive train, just as they had the night before.

“They heard fights there all night,” he said. Her father is a military veteran, and they have decided not to relocate, even amid concerns that they could be trapped if the Russians surround the city.

Even if they do, he said, the roads are blocked, there is a lack of fuel and the government has instructed men between the ages of 18 and 60 to stay and fight.

A screen grab from the drone footage shows vehicles forming a line that stretches for about 35 kilometers from the Shehini border crossing to Poland as people try to escape from Russia's military operation against Ukraine on February 26, 2022, outside Mostiska in Ukraine.

(Reuters / Natalie Thomas)

Another disappointing detail: Many people across the border have blood relatives, Rusaniuk said. His grandmother lives in Russian-controlled Crimea, which was occupied by Vladimir Putin in 2014.

Thousands flock to Ukraine’s army to join enlistment

“I have some friends from Russia and it’s actually very weird and weird for me, because we speak the same language… and you just fight against each other?” He said.

“And I think, too, my friends – like, what’s going on there? And they’re scared because we know each other so well, and we’re still fighting. [against] Like brothers to each other [on] Brother. “

Russia’s war against Ukraine has provoked protests around the world, including in Russia, and has led to tougher sanctions from the West, NATO, the United States, Asian allies and the European Union.

Surveillance footage shows a missile hitting a residential building in Kiev, Ukraine, on February 26, 2022, taken from a video.

(Reuters)

On Saturday, a few days later, the United States and the EU announced in a joint statement that they would block “selected” Russian banks from accessing the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications, or Swift system, the backbone of international banking. (On Saturday, a senior official in the Biden administration referred to it as “Gmail for banks.”)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been urging the move since the attack began.

Ukraine-Russia war: What provoked Putin and what could happen next

The United States has intensified its military presence in Europe over the weekend, especially in neighboring NATO member states in Ukraine.

On February 25, 2022, in Kiev, Ukraine, a girl looks at a hole left in an explosion in front of an apartment building that was badly damaged during an ongoing military operation.

(UNICEF)

The United States and Germany have also pledged arms supplies after Jellensky rejected an American offer to remove him from Kiev. “The fight is here,” he said, according to the translation. “I need ammunition, not rides.”

Meanwhile, Rusaniuk and his friends have their own translation for NATO: “No Action, Talk Only.”

On Friday, February 25, 2022, a Ukrainian soldier opened the door of an inactive Russian military multiple rocket launcher on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine. As Russian troops stormed the Ukrainian capital on Friday, gun battles and explosions echoed around the government quarterly, an attack on a democratic country that raised fears of a greater war in Europe and began a global effort to stop Russia.

“They have imposed some sanctions on Russia,” said the high school student. “They don’t help Ukraine … Putin doesn’t care.”

According to Rusaniuk, Ukraine needs troops and weapons. “It’s not a ban – we need some real things,” he said.

However, even in the heat of battle at home, he said he wanted to help in Kiev rather than be safe in Texas.

“My family is there, my little cousins ​​are there – they’re sleeping in the bunker,” he said. “I want, somehow, to help them.”

Marissa Schultz of Gadget Clock and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

