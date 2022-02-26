World

Kyiv high-rise apartment building hit by missile strike

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Saturday morning that a high-rise apartment building near Kiev’s airport was hit by a missile fired by Russian troops into the city overnight.

The strike set the building on fire and left a huge hole and one is being evacuated, the government said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage.

state emergency service

(State Emergency Service)

Russian troops stormed the Ukrainian capital on Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take refuge.

The wreckage was found under a tall apartment building that the government says was hit by a missile overnight.

(State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian forces are on the border with Kiev

Foreign Minister: ‘Separate Russia completely’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba tweeted, “Our wonderful, peaceful city of Kiev, Russia’s ground forces, survived another night of missile attacks.” “One of them hit a residential apartment in Kiev. I demand to the world: completely isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, ban oil, destroy its economy. Stop Russian war criminals!”

After promising to stay in the capital and rejecting an American offer to remove him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky filmed a video of himself in Kiev on Saturday morning, saying, “I am here. We will defend our country because we have the strength. We have the truth.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

