World

Kyiv is critical to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its new government, experts say

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Kyiv is critical to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its new government, experts say
Written by admin
Kyiv is critical to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its new government, experts say

Kyiv is critical to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its new government, experts say

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invaded Ukraine and plans to seize the Kiev capital and establish his own government, experts told Gadget Clock Digital.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“Kiev’s capital is in crisis,” said Jack Keane, a retired U.S. Army general who serves as chairman of the Institute for the Study of War. “Putin’s political motive for this whole military operation is to change the regime, and he brings the capital Kiev because it is the seat of government.”

President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, January 25, 2022.

President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, January 25, 2022.
(Assistant Printing Press)

Kin said Russian forces were heading north from Belarus to the capital. Russian troops have entered the country from the north, east and south due to a barrage of missiles and air strikes on cities and bases. Kiev is located about 230 miles from the Russian border.

Yoshiko Herrera, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, agrees.

‘Kiev is the key’

Contents hide
1 ‘Kiev is the key’
2 ‘Go back to Mother Russia’
3 Security buffer

“The key is to take control of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev [Putin’s] “Unfortunately, there is a possibility of an uprising or a protracted conflict,” said Herrera, an expert on US-Russian relations.

Russia has invaded Ukraine, the largest European invasion since World War II

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Troops could enter or surround the city and use special operations forces to target government leaders and elites.

READ Also  Charlottesville Rally Trial: Jury Finds Organizers Liable

“That new government is likely to be led by Ukrainian leaders who are as pro-Russian as Viktor Yanukovych,” Ken told Gadget Clock Digital.

A Ukrainian soldier walks past a house in the village of Novoluhansk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

A Ukrainian soldier walks past a house in the village of Novoluhansk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
(Assistant Printing Press)

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted in 2014 after widespread protests against corruption and a desire to forge stronger ties with Russia instead of the European Union.

‘Go back to Mother Russia’

Putin said his goal was not to occupy Ukraine but to “demilitarize” the Western-looking, democratic country that was a founding member of the former Soviet Union. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The entry of Russian troops into Kiev will have a tremendous psychological impact on the people of Ukraine, Kin said.

“The capital is a symbol of their government, and now we’re going to see the Russian military take over,” he told Gadget Clock Digital.

“It’s mostly about bringing Ukraine back to Mother Russia that Putin believes was so unfair by making Ukraine an independent state,” he explained. “Putin sees it as his legacy. It’s very personal.”

Putin said on TV as soon as the attack began that Russia needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists have been fighting for nearly eight years.

An injured woman is seen in an air strike on an apartment complex outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022.

An injured woman is seen in an air strike on an apartment complex outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022.
(Getty Images)

The dictatorial leader viciously warned other countries to retreat, threatening that any intervention “would lead to consequences you have never seen in history” that many have interpreted as referring to Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

READ Also  ICE deportations dropped sharply in FY 2021 as Biden admin restricted agency: preliminary data

Security buffer

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who served as National Security Adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, said Putin’s aggression in Ukraine was about security. He predicted that Putin would probably create a security buffer for Russia, including Kiev and the eastern third of Ukraine.

Putin does not want any country that wants to be part of the US-led NATO alliance on Russia’s border. NATO is an intergovernmental military alliance whose purpose is to ensure the security of its members politically and militarily.

“We see NATO as a defensive alliance, Putin sees it as a limited offensive alliance,” Kellogg said.

The organization has grown from 12 to 30 members, some of whom were once part of the Soviet Union.

Kinn said the story did not end with Russia capturing Kiev.

“I think Putin is devaluing the people of Ukraine,” Kin said. “The Ukrainian military will be defeated in the end, but the people of Ukraine will not be defeated, and that is a problem for Putin over time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Kyiv #critical #Russias #invasion #Ukraine #government #experts

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  U.S. Goal of Racial Equity in Infrastructure Is Left to States

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment