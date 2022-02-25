Kyiv is critical to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its new government, experts say



Russian President Vladimir Putin has invaded Ukraine and plans to seize the Kiev capital and establish his own government, experts told Gadget Clock Digital.

“Kiev’s capital is in crisis,” said Jack Keane, a retired U.S. Army general who serves as chairman of the Institute for the Study of War. “Putin’s political motive for this whole military operation is to change the regime, and he brings the capital Kiev because it is the seat of government.”

Kin said Russian forces were heading north from Belarus to the capital. Russian troops have entered the country from the north, east and south due to a barrage of missiles and air strikes on cities and bases. Kiev is located about 230 miles from the Russian border.

Yoshiko Herrera, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, agrees.

‘Kiev is the key’

“The key is to take control of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev [Putin’s] “Unfortunately, there is a possibility of an uprising or a protracted conflict,” said Herrera, an expert on US-Russian relations.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Troops could enter or surround the city and use special operations forces to target government leaders and elites.

“That new government is likely to be led by Ukrainian leaders who are as pro-Russian as Viktor Yanukovych,” Ken told Gadget Clock Digital.

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted in 2014 after widespread protests against corruption and a desire to forge stronger ties with Russia instead of the European Union.

‘Go back to Mother Russia’

Putin said his goal was not to occupy Ukraine but to “demilitarize” the Western-looking, democratic country that was a founding member of the former Soviet Union. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The entry of Russian troops into Kiev will have a tremendous psychological impact on the people of Ukraine, Kin said.

“The capital is a symbol of their government, and now we’re going to see the Russian military take over,” he told Gadget Clock Digital.

“It’s mostly about bringing Ukraine back to Mother Russia that Putin believes was so unfair by making Ukraine an independent state,” he explained. “Putin sees it as his legacy. It’s very personal.”

Putin said on TV as soon as the attack began that Russia needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists have been fighting for nearly eight years.

The dictatorial leader viciously warned other countries to retreat, threatening that any intervention “would lead to consequences you have never seen in history” that many have interpreted as referring to Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

Security buffer

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who served as National Security Adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, said Putin’s aggression in Ukraine was about security. He predicted that Putin would probably create a security buffer for Russia, including Kiev and the eastern third of Ukraine.

Putin does not want any country that wants to be part of the US-led NATO alliance on Russia’s border. NATO is an intergovernmental military alliance whose purpose is to ensure the security of its members politically and militarily.

“We see NATO as a defensive alliance, Putin sees it as a limited offensive alliance,” Kellogg said.

The organization has grown from 12 to 30 members, some of whom were once part of the Soviet Union.

Kinn said the story did not end with Russia capturing Kiev.

“I think Putin is devaluing the people of Ukraine,” Kin said. “The Ukrainian military will be defeated in the end, but the people of Ukraine will not be defeated, and that is a problem for Putin over time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.