Kyiv mayor confirms missile strikes in the city



Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitsko has confirmed that two missiles hit the Ukrainian capital.

“In the evening the enemy fired on Kiev,” the mayor confirmed on social media on Thursday. “All services are on. Information about the victims is being clarified.”

Russia has launched a full-scale offensive in eastern Ukraine, announcing the start of an “other phase” of the offensive

Two explosions were heard in Kiev’s Shevchenkivsky district, with city residents posting pictures and videos of smoke billowing from city buildings.

The strike comes just days after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres traveled to Kiev with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenski, just days after Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think it was a very useful meeting,” he told CNN after the meeting. “First of all, it is possible to say the same thing to President Putin that I said in New York, or I can say it here in Kiev, which means that Russia’s aggression against the UN Charter is a violation. Ukraine’s territorial integrity and this war should end as soon as possible.”

On the same day, President Biden announced that he was seeking 33 billion from Congress for additional military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

“These resources will provide much-needed equipment to Ukraine’s military and police, as well as help NATO resist and defend against Russian aggression in the long run,” an administration official said on Thursday.

Russia has recently started a new phase of the war, focusing on full-scale attacks in eastern Ukraine.

But the Kiev bombings confirm that the Russian military has not completely abandoned the attack on the Ukrainian capital.