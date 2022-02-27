Kyiv mayor extends curfew as Russian forces continue attacks



According to reports, the mayor of Kiev has increased the curfew for all citizens of the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces continue their blockade.

The revised curfew calls on all residents to stay home from 5pm to 8am and will be in effect at least until Monday morning, Mayor Vitaly Klitsko announced, Reuters reported. Report .

Clitsko previously announced a curfew order for residents to stay home between 10pm and 7am, as the city was hit by a missile attack and threatened by Russian tanks.

The change comes after a Russian missile strike on a civilian oil depot outside Kiev early Sunday morning, Ukrainian officials said.

Anna Purtova, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, told Gadget Clock at around 2am that a “missile attack had taken place at the Vasilkov oil depot near Kiev”.