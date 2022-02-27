World

Kyiv mayor extends curfew as Russian forces continue attacks

10 seconds ago
According to reports, the mayor of Kiev has increased the curfew for all citizens of the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces continue their blockade.

The revised curfew calls on all residents to stay home from 5pm to 8am and will be in effect at least until Monday morning, Mayor Vitaly Klitsko announced, Reuters reported. Report.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitsko, a former boxing champion, speaks to reporters at his office in Kiev on February 10, 2022.

(Getty Images)

Clitsko previously announced a curfew order for residents to stay home between 10pm and 7am, as the city was hit by a missile attack and threatened by Russian tanks.

The change comes after a Russian missile strike on a civilian oil depot outside Kiev early Sunday morning, Ukrainian officials said.

An apartment building in Kiev, Ukraine was severely damaged during an ongoing military operation, February 25, 2022.

(UNICEF)

Anna Purtova, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, told Gadget Clock at around 2am that a “missile attack had taken place at the Vasilkov oil depot near Kiev”.

