Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: ‘We can’t defend our country’

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, urged the United States and Germany to “not defend our country” against Russia.

At the conclusion of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko addressed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Analina Beerbach, saying Kiev needed “defensive weapons” to protect it from its huge neighbor.

“We are ready to fight, we are ready to defend our families, our state, our cities, our citizens – we need their support,” he said.

Heavyweight boxing champion Vitaly Klitsko has become the mayor of Kiev, speaking to AFP reporters at his office in Kiev on February 10, 2022.

Blinken declares ‘moment of danger’ for millions of Ukrainians, reveals how we believe Russia will invade

The mayor of Kiev thanked the countries for their support so far, but warned that “this is not enough.”

“We cannot defend our country,” Klitschko added.

Blinken reminded the mayor that the United States had provided $ 650 million in defense assistance to Ukraine but promised to continue working with Ukraine and NATO allies to prevent Russia from invading the former Soviet Union.

“What is happening in Ukraine is first and foremost important to Ukrainians, but it should be important to everyone in the world,” Blinken said. “What is at stake is the broader policies that underlie the entire international system established after the two world wars and the Cold War … the basic principles needed to maintain peace and security.

“We will continue to do what we can for you, with you and with our partners,” he added.

The German foreign minister took a different approach and expressed sympathy for Klitschko but did not back down from the government’s previous decision not to provide defense assistance to Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, left, and German Foreign Minister Analena Bairbach, right, at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Despite approval from NATO allies such as the United States, the United Kingdom and neighboring Baltic states to send defensive weapons to Ukraine, Germany has refused to supply arms to Kiev as Russia builds its 150,000-strong force on Ukraine’s border.

Germany condemned Ukraine last month after it responded to requests for military equipment, especially helmets, by sending what Clitsko described as inadequate.

State Department counters Russia’s ‘propaganda’, saying troops are moving to ‘combat positions’

Berlin agreed to send 5,000 military helmets to Kiev, but Andrei Melnik, Ukraine’s ambassador to Berlin, said the support was merely a “symbolic gesture” because Ukraine needed equipment for thousands of troops.

“The German government’s behavior has left me speechless,” the Kiev mayor told a local news outlet in January, according to a Reuters report. “The Defense Ministry did not clearly understand that we were confronted by a well-equipped Russian force that could launch another attack on Ukraine at any time.”

“What kind of support will Germany send next?” Clitsko asked. “Pillow?”

The German foreign minister responded to the mayor’s condemnation on Friday by saying, “I’m sorry it was only 5,000.”

Bearback said Germany was now looking at a “new list” of equipment it could supply Ukraine.

The goal of one participant in an open civil defense exercise on February 13, 2022, was Uzhorod, in western Ukraine.

The goal of one participant in an open civil defense exercise on February 13, 2022, was Uzhorod, in western Ukraine.
(Future Publishing via Serhii Hudak / Ukrinform / Getty Images)

“We need to make sure that instability does not come from within,” he continued. “I really believe that financial support is just as important as support for security.”

Germany has refused to send defense aid, arguing that it could provoke Russia to invade Ukraine.

