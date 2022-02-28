World

Kyiv mayor proud of citizens’ resolve but uncertain about longevity

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Kyiv mayor proud of citizens’ resolve but uncertain about longevity
Written by admin
Kyiv mayor proud of citizens’ resolve but uncertain about longevity

Kyiv mayor proud of citizens’ resolve but uncertain about longevity

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, said in an interview that despite Russian forces trying to lay siege to the city.

Mayor Vitaly Klitsko, who is also a retired professional boxer, says he is proud because his city survived the Russian invasion, which entered its 5th day, but he knows its citizens will not be able to hold on forever.

Clitsko, like President Volodymyr Zelensky, has no plans to evacuate the city.

“We can’t do that because all roads are blocked,” he told the Associated Press. “All roads are blocked and we are surrounded at the moment – there are Russians everywhere and we have no way to evacuate people. And those who planned to evacuate themselves have already evacuated.”

Belarus could join Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Live Update

After Russian propaganda outlets used the mayor’s words to advise them to win, the mayor denied the reports.

Vitaly Klitsko, mayor of Kiev and former heavyweight champion gestures during his interview with the Associated Press at his office in Kiev City Hall, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Vitaly Klitsko, mayor of Kiev and former heavyweight champion gestures during his interview with the Associated Press at his office in Kiev City Hall, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
(AP Photo / Ephraim Lukatsky)

“In the evening, Russian Internet publications spread information to me that Kiev was under siege and that it was impossible to evacuate people. … Do not believe lies! Only believe information from official sources,” he told his telegram channel.

The mayor of Kiev has extended the curfew as Russian forces continue to attack

READ Also  Plane Returning Migrants From Belarus Lands in Iraq

Over the weekend, a curfew was extended across the city of Klitschko from 5pm to 8am, at least until Monday morning, as Ukrainian military forces in the city sought to push back Russian forces. The former curfew lasts from 10pm to 8am

“We are hunting these people, and it would be much easier if there were no one on the streets,” Clitsko added, claiming that Ukrainian forces had killed six Russian saboteurs on Saturday night.

Heavyweight boxing champion Vitaly Klitsko, mayor of Kiev, has spoken to AFP reporters at his office in Kiev on February 10, 2022.

Heavyweight boxing champion Vitaly Klitsko, mayor of Kiev, has spoken to AFP reporters at his office in Kiev on February 10, 2022.
(Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images)

“We show our character, our knowledge, our values,” the mayor continued. “Honestly, we don’t have 100% control. We’ve built this regional defense (system) in a very short time – but they’re patriotic people.”

The city is stuck with food and supplies, but the “humanitarian catastrophe” is getting worse, he said, adding that “the infrastructure for food and medicine supplies has been destroyed.”

Vitaly Klitsko, mayor of Kiev and former heavyweight champion gestures during his interview with the Associated Press at his office in Kiev City Hall, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Vitaly Klitsko, mayor of Kiev and former heavyweight champion gestures during his interview with the Associated Press at his office in Kiev City Hall, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
(AP Photo / Ephraim Lukatsky)

“So the message for all is to support Ukraine together … we are strong,” he added. “Every Ukrainian is proud to be independent, proud to be Ukrainian and we are proud of our own country.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Kyiv #mayor #proud #citizens #resolve #uncertain #longevity

READ Also  Russian Anti-Satellite Weapon Test Debris Forces Astronauts to Shelter
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment