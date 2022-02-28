Kyiv mayor proud of citizens’ resolve but uncertain about longevity



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, said in an interview that despite Russian forces trying to lay siege to the city.

Mayor Vitaly Klitsko, who is also a retired professional boxer, says he is proud because his city survived the Russian invasion, which entered its 5th day, but he knows its citizens will not be able to hold on forever.

Clitsko, like President Volodymyr Zelensky, has no plans to evacuate the city.

“We can’t do that because all roads are blocked,” he told the Associated Press. “All roads are blocked and we are surrounded at the moment – there are Russians everywhere and we have no way to evacuate people. And those who planned to evacuate themselves have already evacuated.”

Belarus could join Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Live Update

After Russian propaganda outlets used the mayor’s words to advise them to win, the mayor denied the reports.

“In the evening, Russian Internet publications spread information to me that Kiev was under siege and that it was impossible to evacuate people. … Do not believe lies! Only believe information from official sources,” he told his telegram channel.

The mayor of Kiev has extended the curfew as Russian forces continue to attack

Over the weekend, a curfew was extended across the city of Klitschko from 5pm to 8am, at least until Monday morning, as Ukrainian military forces in the city sought to push back Russian forces. The former curfew lasts from 10pm to 8am

“We are hunting these people, and it would be much easier if there were no one on the streets,” Clitsko added, claiming that Ukrainian forces had killed six Russian saboteurs on Saturday night.

“We show our character, our knowledge, our values,” the mayor continued. “Honestly, we don’t have 100% control. We’ve built this regional defense (system) in a very short time – but they’re patriotic people.”

The city is stuck with food and supplies, but the “humanitarian catastrophe” is getting worse, he said, adding that “the infrastructure for food and medicine supplies has been destroyed.”

“So the message for all is to support Ukraine together … we are strong,” he added. “Every Ukrainian is proud to be independent, proud to be Ukrainian and we are proud of our own country.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.