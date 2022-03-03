Kyiv, Ukraine, shrines and memorials with powerful symbolic value at risk



Kyiv, ready for a potential catastrophic Russian invasion, is the spiritual heart of Ukraine.

Among the most endangered sites in the Ukrainian capital are the country’s holiest Orthodox shrines, dating to about 1,000 years before the beginning of Christianity in the region.

The sites, along with other landmark shrines in Kiev, are religiously significant to both Ukrainian Orthodox and Russian Orthodox. They stand as a powerful symbol of contention over whether the two parties are part of a single people – as Russian President Vladimir Putin claims – or a separate but related Slavic nation.

Landmarks include the golden-domed St. Sophia Cathedral and the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, a vast underground and above-ground complex also known as the Monastery of Caves. Others include the multi-tower St. Michael’s Golden-Dome Monastery and St. Andrew’s Church.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had damaged another monument – Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial, Bobby Yar – causing international condemnation.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked, “What happens next, even if Bobby Yar (injury) happens?” “What other ‘military’ object, ‘NATO base’ is threatening Russia? St. Sophia’s Cathedral, Lavra, Andrew’s Church?”

There is no indication that the Russians deliberately targeted Bobby Year. There is no confirmation that the Russians even planned to target any of Kiev’s holy sites. But civilian buildings have already been hit in other cities, and Kiev’s main shrines sit on higher ground which could make them particularly vulnerable.

Key facts: Assumption Cathedral in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has been damaged in recent attacks, with stained glass windows smashed and other decorations damaged. The cathedral, which is under the Moscow-affiliated Orthodox Church, was the tallest building in Kharkiv until some time in the 21st century.

The risk is even greater in Kiev.

“We’re talking about a very old city,” said Jacob Lassin, a postdoctoral research scholar at the Melikian Center for Russian, Eurasian and East European Studies at Arizona State University. “The center part is dense. Even if you try to hit one thing, you can easily hit something else.”

The symbolic value of the temple is even stronger to those who do not share the religious beliefs they remember.

“The idea that the main symbol that has stood in your city for 1,000 years could be at risk or destroyed is very scary,” Lassin said.

The symbols are important not only to the Ukrainian people, but also to Putin. He is fighting “neo-Nazism” in Ukraine – the country of a Jewish president – justifying the attack with baseless claims.

Bobby Yar, a valley in Kiev, where more than 33,000 Jews were killed in 48 hours when the city was under Nazi occupation in 1941. The SS forces along with local collaborators carried out the killings. According to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, this was one of the largest single massacres during World War II.

David Harris, chief executive of the American Jewish Committee, said it was “absolutely cursed and a sacred place.” Just last year, Zelensky attended the opening ceremony of a memorial there.

Whether Kiev’s Orthodox temples come under direct attack or suffer parallel damage, such a move would “completely refute” Putin’s other claim – to protect Orthodox Ukrainians loyal to Moscow’s ancestors, Lassin said.

“It would literally destroy the main seat of Russian Orthodoxism in its own eloquence,” Lassin said.

Soon after the conversion to Christianity under Prince Vladimir in the 10th century, the oldest parts of the temples were in the medieval state of Kievan, Russia. Putin claims the kingdom is the common ancestor of today’s Russia and Ukraine. The Ukrainians retaliated by claiming that they were a separate nation under fratricidal attack from their Slavic neighbors.

The cathedral and the nearby monastery complex “are a masterpiece of human creative genius in both architectural concept and its extraordinary decoration,” says a UNESCO summary, which lists them as World Heritage Sites.

Built in the 11th century under Prince Yaroslav the Wise, the cathedral is modeled on the Hagia Sophia Church in Constantinople, the spiritual and architectural center of medieval orthodoxy. Kyiv Cathedral has a 1,000-year-old mosaic and fresco and was, according to UNESCO, a model for the next church in the region.

“The huge pantheon of Christian saints depicted in the cathedral is one of the Byzantine monuments of the time,” says UNESCO.

According to UNESCO, the monastery of caves, including underground monastery cells, tombs of saints and churches on the ground, built over nearly nine centuries, was heavily influenced by the spread of Orthodox Christianity.

Both complexes were endangered and occasionally damaged by centuries of war.

St. Sophia, sacred to both Orthodox churches and Catholics, two main rivals of Ukraine, is currently a museum and is not generally used for religious services.

The two landmarks are associated with the opposition in the split between the Ukrainian Orthodox.

The monastery complex is overseen by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is affiliated with the Moscow Orthodox patriarch, although it has extensive autonomy. St. Michael is the founder of the more nationalist Orthodox Church in Ukraine. However, Ukrainian leaders of both Orthodox groups have strongly criticized the Russian attack.

If Kiev’s landmarks are damaged or destroyed, “could it possibly harm morale? Yes,” Lassin said. “Could this potentially awaken the people to greater unity? Absolutely. … All I can say is that the people of Ukraine are very resilient and fighting through all of this.”