Kive in Crossshare – Russian troops are trying to infiltrate the capital, Ukrainian authorities have warned. Continue reading.

Putin’s Kiev plan – Russia’s Vladimir Putin has invaded Ukraine and plans to occupy Kiev and establish his own government, experts told Gadget Clock Digital. Continue reading.

Fox poll on Biden – Voters have thumbs down to President Biden on how he is doing so far, according to a Gadget Clock poll. Continue reading.

CDC drops mask? – The CDC plans to announce changes to the metrics used to recommend facial mask cover. Continue reading.

George Floyd police convicted – A federal jury has convicted three former Minneapolis police officers of George Floyd’s civil rights violations. Continue reading.

Politics

Promise of world order? – As candidate Joe Biden said during the campaign, it was simple: elect him president and America cannot be overridden. Continue reading.

INHOFE Retirement – GOP Sen. Jim Inhoff, who has served in Congress since 1987, will not complete the remainder of his Senate term and will retire in January. Continue reading.

Blinken believes – Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has said he will try to overthrow the “certified” Vladimir Putin government in Ukraine. Continue reading A

Biden’s ban – Deputy National Security Adviser Dalip Singh said Biden had exploded online after sanctions were “not designed to disrupt” Russia’s energy exports. Continue reading.

Cruise pipeline approval – Sen. Ted Cruz has called on Congress to take action to impose a permanent ban on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Continue reading.

Click here to see more cartoons …

Media

Russian Media Approval – As Russia launches full-scale military offensive against Ukraine, its state media organs are launching an offensive to strengthen the Kremlin. Continue reading.

Tucker Carlson – What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy because war is always a tragedy and the closer you get to it, the more terrible it seems. Continue reading.

Shawn Hannity – Sean Hannity has blasted President Biden for failing to boost energy production in the wake of the Russian invasion. Continue reading.

Laura Ingraham – Retired Brigadier General breaks down Putin’s military strategy in ‘The Ingraham Angle’. Continue reading.

Glenn Greenwald – Journalists called U.S. officials in “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday to discuss the “dangerous” Russia-Ukraine crisis. Continue reading.

Opinions

Daniel Hoffman – Russia’s Vladimir Putin has sounded the alarm bells about the US-led NATO alliance. Continue reading.

Rebecca Grant – Many Washington, DC policymakers do not consider Ukraine worthy of protection. Ukraine was not a strategic interest for America, they say. Continue reading.

Fame. Dan Bishop and Terry Schilling – America’s leftist elites cannot stop talking about race, especially the CRT. Continue reading.

Kennedy – TrustedSec founder and CEO Dave Kennedy has responded to fears that Russia will launch a cyber attack on the United States. Continue reading.

Fame. August PFLUGER – Kennedy discusses Biden’s energy policy in light of Texas Republican Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading.

Rooftop Release: Day 96 – On the 96th day of his 100-day rooftop surveillance to raise funds for a transforming community center on the south side of Chicago, Pastor Corey Brooks invited Bill O’Kane, CEO of Fox Group Management, to the rooftop for extensive work. Continue reading.

Follow up with Gadget Clock pastor Corey Brooks every day to check in with a new one Roof opening.

In other news

Impact of the Ukraine War – The Americans are already grappling with the warmest inflation in four decades, and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine could push it even further. Continue reading.

Stock Down – U.S. stock futures retreated early Friday after recovering from three major average steep losses and ending higher on Thursday. Continue reading.

Bride – Former “ER” coaster Anthony Edwards and Mary Winningham were married last year after nearly 40 years of friendship. Continue reading.

Sedget investigation – Florida investigators have revealed more details about Bob Segate’s death due to speculation about what might happen in the final hours. Continue reading.

Sally Kellerman is dead – Sally Kellerman, 84, known for her role in the movie “M * A * S * H”, has died at the age of 84, Gadget Clock Digital can confirm. Continue reading.

Fox Weather

What does it look like around you? Continue reading.

Last word

“There is a way to dissuade Putin and his friends, and for that there is no need to shoot an American boot on the ground. It is to reduce Russia’s oil and gas capacity.”– Shawn Hannity

