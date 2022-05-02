Kyle Connor scores 47th, Jets rally for win over Kraken



Kyle Connor scored his 47th goal of the season at 9:05 in the third period to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Morgan Baron, Blake Wheeler and Dominic Toninato also scored for Winnipeg (39-32-11), which missed the play-offs but ended the season with a perfect four-game home stand. Eric Comry saves 27.

“We can no longer call ourselves competitors,” Wheeler said. “I think we are one of the teams that is now a marginal play-off team.

“It’s up to everyone involved to look in the mirror and say, ‘Why? Why did we get to where we are?’ As I said, first and foremost, our responsibility as players is to bring the quality of the game to the ice that we have the opportunity to fight and compete for a championship. “

Alex Weinberg scored a goal and an assist for Seattle (27-49-6), and Daniel Sprung and Riley Sheehan also scored. Chris Drizger stops 23 shots.

Seattle head coach Dave Hackstall said: “We have a lot of pieces in the game that we’ve really liked extending over the last two months here.” “These are the ones we will take. We will start digging, re-evaluate things and that process will start (Monday).”

The game was rescheduled for a storm in Winnipeg last month. It was the only one on the schedule and the rest of the league came two days after the end of the regular season.

The Jets have had to deal with a number of challenges this season, from weather and players missing the game due to a Covid-19 or injury. Dave Lowry was appointed interim head coach on December 17 following the resignation of Paul Morris. Lori, 56, went 26-22-6 in her first term as NHL head coach.

“Of course this is a year I will try to forget a little bit,” said Jets center Mark Sheffield, who missed the final nine games due to an upper body injury but finished with 29 goals and 70 points from 67 games. “It was tough from a lot of things – covid, injuries, coach leaving, a new coach coming, all of these things.”

Lori says the team lacks consistency and needs change.

“If I’m here and I’m standing here today saying we’re not going to make any changes, well, what we were doing didn’t work,” Lori said. “We have to adjust something. Do we have to fix everything completely? I don’t think so. But yes, you have to change something.”

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first, but Seattle led 3-1 in the third.

Weinberg started scoring Kraken with his 11th season in a power play at 5:55 of 22 seconds.

A shot 2-1 at 12:24 in Spring that defeated Kamri on the gloves side. 55 seconds later Shehan’s goal gave them a two-goal lead.

Winnipeg then went on to score the third goal.

Jets center Paul Stastney recorded his 800th career point when he won a faceoff and got back to Wheeler, who sent Drizzer a one-timer at 4:49 p.m. This marked Wheeler’s fourth consecutive goal.

Toninato tied it 3-3 at 7:16, giving the Baron an assist.

Connor then went ahead in less than two minutes.

Baron scored his second goal of the season at 3:47 to give the Jets a 1-0 lead.