Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted on All Counts: Live Updates



Kenosha, Vis. – Kyle Rittenhaus, Jane Kenosha, Vis. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Two men were shot dead and another was injured in what became known as the Cold War. Debate on vigilance, gun rights and definition of self-defense.

After about 26 hours of deliberation, a jury found Mr. Accepting Rittenhouse’s explanation, he appeared to have taken reasonable action to defend himself in an uncontrolled and turbulent scene in August 2020, a few days after a white police officer shot and killed a black resident, Jacob Blake. Summer of unrest following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Mr Rittenhaus, 18, cried and was arrested by his lawyers after the jury read his verdict.

After the shooting, Mr. Rittenhouse was transformed into a symbol from an unidentified 17-year-old boy in rural Illinois. Some Americans were horrified to see images of a teenage boy with a powerful semi-automatic rifle on a city street during racial justice demonstrations, reminiscent of the limits of open-carry law in the United States. Others saw a well-meaning young man who went to maintain peace and provide medical assistance in response to the sometimes violent protests that raged in American cities in the summer of 2020.

“A lot of people look at this case and see what they want to see,” said Thomas Binger, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, who warned the jury before he could begin the discussion. The politics of the lawsuit escalated to the point where conservative groups raised money to defend Mr. Rittenhaus, and small groups of protesters – including gun rights advocates and ethnic justice demonstrators – awaited a court ruling.

On August 25, 2020, Mr. Rittenhouse arrived in downtown Kenosha with his rifle and medical kits on the third day of the civil unrest over the firing by Mr. Blake’s officer Ruston Shesky in the former Factory Town of 100,000 residents. (In January, prosecutors announced that they were not making false accusations against Sheski.) Protesters marched peacefully, but some smashed streetlights and set cars and shops on fire. Law enforcement was overwhelmed, and dozens of citizens took up arms to protect businesses and subdivisions, adding to the tense and chaotic atmosphere that included factional strife.

Testimony and video footage shown during the two-week trial showed Mr. Rittenhaus being chased into a parking lot, at one point, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, who was unarmed and behaved erratically. Mr Rittenhaus turned around and shot at him, killing Mr Rosenbaum, a Kenosha resident.

Mr Rittenhaus then shot two other people – Anthony Huber and Gage Grosscreutz – who chased Mr Rittenhaus as he fled, testifying. A physician from the Milwaukee suburb, Mr. Grosscreutz read and testified that he pulled out a gun because he believed Mr Rittenhaus was an active shooter. Mr Huber, 26, who was protesting Mr Blake’s shooting – a longtime friend – was shot in the chest.

During the trial, the plaintiffs tried to portray Mr. Rittenhaus, a former resident of Antioch, Ill., As an instigator who, with criminal indifference, indulged himself in the unstable scene of the demonstrators and then, at the slightest provocation, fired his gun. .

There was a commotion in Kenosha that night, Mr. Binger told the jury in his opening statement. But “the only one who killed someone,” he said, was “defendant Kyle Rittenhaus.”

At the heart of the lawsuit, however, was the fight over what constitutes self-defense. Wisconsin law allows the use of lethal force if a person believes that such force is necessary to “prevent unnatural death or to inflict serious physical harm on oneself or oneself” and that the state has no obligation to withdraw before using force.

The plaintiff struggled to weaken Mr. Rittenhaus’ central defense: when Mr. Rosenbaum pursued him, he feared for his life, who was captured on video making threatening and racial slurs throughout the evening, and – according to Mr. Rittenhaus and a witness called by the plaintiff – He was promised to be killed if found alone. Mr Rosenbaum was discharged from a hospital that day where he was being treated at a psychiatric hospital and was being treated for bipolar disorder and depression, the witness said.

It was Mr. Rosenbaum, a defense attorney, Mark Richards, in his opening statement, who “lit the fuse” that night, “tried to take Kyle’s weapon from him to use against him.”

Yet, as evidence, some of the people who observed Mr. Rosenbaum, who was 5-foot-4, downplayed the danger he felt that night. Jason Lakowski, a former Marine and Green Bay, Wis. Resident, said he went to Kenosha with a gun, a knife and other weapons to “come down and help in any way” to protect the city’s local property. , He testified that he saw Mr. Rosenbaum as “a babbling fool.”

Probably the closest witness to the encounter was Richie McGuinness, a videographer for the Daily Caller, a plaintiff’s witness whose testimony was helpful in establishing important details for the defense. Had reached for the barrel of Rittenhouse’s rifle. Before Mr. Rittenhouse fired.

“It was clear to me that this was a situation where something dangerous was likely to happen, so Mr Rosenbaum caught it or Mr Rittenhaus shot it,” Mr McGuinness said on the stand.

But in the courtroom, Mr McGuinness also became emotional as he described the trauma of the shooting and his fears when he realized he might have been shot. After hearing the gunshots a few feet away, Mr McGinnis said he put his feet on the ground and made sure he was not injured.

Mr Rittenhaus was charged with five counts of felony criminal mischief for conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery with intent to commit aggravated robbery with intent to commit aggravated robbery with manslaughter. A sixth charge of unlawful possession of a rifle was dismissed by Judge Bruce Schroeder, as defense attorneys argued that Mr. Rittenhouse did not violate state law in question because of his age and the length of the barrel of his semi-automatic rifle. The gun was purchased by Mr. Rittenhaus’ friend Dominic Black, as Mr. Rittenhaus was 17 years old and not legally old enough to buy it, the witness testified.

The trial, which took place in a courthouse in Kenosha during the August 2020 unrest, was marked by an angry confrontation between judges and lawyers, particularly plaintiff Mr. Binger, over the judicial process.

Last week, the defense moved for Mistral, suggesting that Mr. Binger – who had previously stated that he had introduced questions on a subject that was off limits – was deliberately breaking the lawsuit to avoid acquittal.

Judge Schroeder, the longest-serving judge at the Wisconsin Circuit Court of Appeals, insisted he wanted to keep politics out of his courtroom, hitting a potential jury during a jury election that declared him biased in favor of Mr. Rittenhouse because of his belief in the Second Amendment. . But the judge noted the unusual steps taken by the defense witness on Veterans Day – a veteran – and the legal doctrine, Roman history and the Bible to persuade the jury to sideline the jury from time to time.

The jurors heard from dozens of witnesses, including women close to the men who were shot; Other armed men who joined Mr. Rittenhouse on Kenosha Road that night; And witnesses to the live broadcast of the shooting. On the most closely watched day of the trial, Mr. Rittenhaus testified in his own defense.

His testimony began with an emotional note: Tears welled up in his eyes as he remembered the night of the shooting, prompting the judge to call for a holiday. But while Mr Rittenhaus spent most of his time on the witness stand, he quietly stated that he had brought a gun for protection in downtown Kenosha, had no plans to shoot, and did so only when he feared for his life.

Min. The only survivor from Rittenhaus’ gunshots Grosscreutz described the confused scene on the stand after hearing the sound of the first several shots. Mr. Grosscreutz testified that he ran in the direction of the shooting, determined to help the injured. Moments later, he met Mr. Rittenhaus, grabbed his rifle, fled the street, and grabbed the pistol brought by Mr. Grosscreutz.

When Mr. Huber chased and turned the skateboard over Mr. Rittenhouse’s head, Mr. Rittenhaus shot Mr. Huber in the chest. As Mr. Grosscreutz approached, he testified, first in the air with his gun, then in the direction of Mr. Rittenhouse.

“I never tried to kill the defendant,” he said. “At that moment, I was trying to save my own life.”