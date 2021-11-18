Kyle Rittenhouse Jury Deliberations Enter Third Day: Live Updates



Two of them died after protests on August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. – Kyle Rittenhouse is prosecuting for the shooting of three men.

The protests began after a Kenosha police officer shot and wounded a black man, Jacob Blake. The episode, captured on a cellphone video, came during a nationwide protest against the assassination of George Floyd and police brutality against black Americans.

Jacob Blake, right. Credit … Adria-Joy Watkins, via the Associated Press

Within days of Mr Blake being shot, Kenosha experienced extensive looting, arson and destruction of property. The shooting by Mr Rittenhaus, who he claims was committed to self-defense, took place on the third night of protests in the city.

Fees

First class intentional homicide.

Attempted first-degree premeditated murder.

First class reckless murder.

Reckless danger (two numbers).

Murder charges, like those in other states, carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The misdemeanor weapons charge was dropped near the end of the trial.

Defendant

Mr Rittenhouse, now 18, was 17 at the time of the shooting. It is located in Antioch, IL, on the Wisconsin border. Was living here with his mother. His father lived in Kenosha.

Mr Rittenhaus had worked as a lifeguard in Kenosha County for some time and kept a military-style semiautomatic rifle in Wisconsin, which his friend had bought for him, officials said.

Long before the shooting, Mr. Rittenhouse’s social media accounts were filled with posts supporting the police and Blue Live Matter. He was a cadet at a program of young aspiring police officers.

One of the protesters was holding photographs of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber who had been killed. Credit … Carlos Javier Ortiz for The New York Times

Who had been shot

Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, Kenosha. He was killed.

Anthony Huber, 26, who lived in Kenosha County. He was killed.

At the time, 26-year-old Gege Grosscreutz, a physician from West Alice, Wis. He was shot in the arm and survived.

The trial judge reiterated the long-running rule that, given the issue of self-defense in a trial, those who were shot could not be referred to as “victims” in his courtroom.

Situation

On the evening of August 25, protesters stormed the Civic Center Park in downtown Kenosha, outside a barricaded courthouse guarded by police officers and National Guard units. Also present were people in disguise and with rifles strapped to their chests – Wisconsin, an open state, is legal for adults.

Some protesters hurled firecrackers and water bottles at police officers, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. The crowd was eventually driven out of Civic Center Park and onto Sheridan Road, the main thoroughfare. By late evening, most of the protesters had left the area, but some remained on Sheridan Road, occasionally arguing and arguing with dozens of people who said they were there to defend the city.

What happened

The video, taken that night, showed Mr. Rittenhaus, who had joined a group of armed men who said they were there to protect businesses, were circling Sheridan Road and providing medical assistance to protesters. Shortly before midnight, Mr. Downtown joined the crowd. Rosenbaum chased him into the car dealership’s parking lot.

A man nearby fired a handgun into the air. Mr Rosenbaum turned to him as Mr Rittenhouse turned to the sound of gunfire. Mr Rittenhaus fired four times, shooting Mr Rosenbaum in the head, the video shows.

Mr Rittenhouse then fled down Sheridan Road. One shouted, “He’s a shooter!”

Moments later, Mr. Rittenhaus stumbled and fell, and then opened fire on two of his pursuers, Mr. Huber and Mr. Grosscreutz.

As police vehicles approached, Mr Rittenhaus raised his hand and walked towards them, but turned his back on them, trying to reach the people who had been shot.