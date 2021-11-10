Kyle #Rittenhouse #Testimony #Key #Takeaways

When Kyle Rittenhaus testified in his murder case on Wednesday, he told the court he was not looking for trouble when he went to Kenosha, Wis., On August 25, 2020, and shot three people.

Mr Rittenhaus’s lawyers, who are facing the most serious of the six charges against him, could face up to life in prison, arguing that he fired in self-defense.

Here are some key points from his testimony so far:

One of the first questions raised by Mark Richards, his main defense attorney, was whether Mr. Rittenhouse had gone to Kenosha to “find the problem.” Mr Rittenhaus said he had not done so.

Defendant’s attorneys tried to resist Mr. Rittenhaus’ portrayal of Joe Antioch, IL. Was living here, as an outsider who made the unrealistic decision to move to Kenosha with a semi-automatic rifle. Briefly answering his lawyer’s friendly questions, Mr. Rittenhaus spoke of several of his relatives living in Kenosha.