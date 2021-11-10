Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: What You Need to Know

Overview

Two of them died after protests on August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. – Kyle Rittenhouse is prosecuting for the shooting of three men.

The protests erupted after a Kenosha police officer shot and wounded a black man, Jacob Blake. The episode, captured on a cellphone video, came during a nationwide protest against the assassination of George Floyd and police brutality against black Americans.

Within days of Mr Blake being shot, Kenosha experienced extensive looting, arson and destruction of property. The shooting by Mr Rittenhaus, who he claims was committed to self-defense, took place on the third night of protests in the city.

Fees

First class intentional homicide.

Attempted first-degree premeditated murder.

First class reckless murder.

Reckless danger (two numbers).

Illegal possession of a firearm as a minor.

Murder charges, like those in other states, carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.