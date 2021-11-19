Kyle Rittenhouse Was Acquitted on These 5 Charges
Kenosha, Vis. A jury here on Friday acquitted Kyle Rittenhaus of five counts of aggravated burglary and acquitted him of three counts of aggravated assault during a street protest in August. 25, 2020, for shooting a black man by a white police officer.
Charges are numbered in the order in which they appear in the revised criminal report, which does not list them in the order of severity (the most serious number is 4). In other states, what is known as homicide numbers is called homicide in Wisconsin.
In his indictment to the jury, Judge Schroeder said the jury may consider convicting Mr. Rittenhouse for a lower fee for certain counts.
1 count
First class reckless murder
Under Wisconsin law, this crime is defined as a case of inadvertently causing the death of another person in a situation that completely disregards human life. Plaintiffs are not required to prove intent to kill. Mr Rittenhaus was charged in connection with the death of the first man he shot, Joseph d. Rosenbaum. This is a basic sentence of up to 60 years in prison for a Class B offense.
Counts 2 and 3
First-degree carelessness endangers safety
The law defines this crime as a situation that completely ignores human life. Mr Rittenhaus is accused of firing on two people he did not kill: Richard McGinnis And An unknown man. The offense is a Class F offense that carries a maximum penalty of up to 12 and a half years in prison, a fine of up to $ 25,000, or both.
4 counts
First class intentional homicide
A crime similar to first-degree murder in other states is defined as the death of another person with the intent to kill that person or someone else, except in certain exceptional circumstances specified in the law. Mr Rittenhaus had to face charges in connection with his death Anthony M. Huber, He shot another man. It is a Class A offense punishable by life imprisonment.
The judge told the judge that he had not convicted Mr. Rittenhaus of second-degree intentional homicide or that Mr. Consideration should be given to whether Huber is guilty of first-degree reckless murder in connection with his death.
5 counts
Attempted first-degree premeditated murder
Attempted first-degree homicide is a Class B offense under Wisconsin law. Mr Rittenhaus had to face charges in connection with the shooting Gaige P. Grosskreutz, Who was killed and wounded. It carries a basic sentence of up to 60 years in prison.
The judge told the judge that he had attempted to assassinate Mr. Rittenhaus second-degree with intent, or that Mr. Consideration should be given to whether Grosscreutz is guilty of first-degree negligence for endangering safety in the context of the shooting.
