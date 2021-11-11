Kyle Rittenhouse’s Lawyers Ask for Mistrial

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

Defendant’s attorney, Corey Chirafisi, raised the issue with the prosecution’s reference to Mr. Rittenhaus’ silence in the months leading up to the trial, and sought to have the trial proceed to present evidence at the back of the judge’s disqualification. Mr. Chirafisi suggested that the prosecution may have acted in a false belief, which would require not only a court declaration but also “prejudice”, meaning a second trial could not take place with the new jury.

The judge did not immediately rule on the request.

The defense plea came after a heated exchange this morning between Judge Schroeder and Thomas Binger, the main plaintiff in the case, who understood that the judge had violated his orders. Judge Schroeder reprimanded Mr. Binger again in the afternoon because the plaintiff argued against the motion for a wrong trial.

“You’re an experienced trial attorney, and you’re telling me that when a judge says, ‘I’m skipping this,’ you’re going to take it upon yourself because you think you’ve found a way out?” Come on, “said Judge Schroeder.