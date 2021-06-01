Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ earn biggest radio share ever

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson are nonetheless dominating the scores, greater than six years after transferring their radio present from 2Day FM to KIIS FM.

In Sydney, The Kyle & Jackie O Present took out its nineteenth consecutive #1FM spot with a 12.9% share.

That is the best share the duo has ever achieved of their breakfast profession.

The Kyle and Jackie O Present additionally has extra listeners than another breakfast radio present in Australia.

The Australian Radio Community (ARN), which incorporates KIIS FM, is at present the primary radio community within the nation for the second consecutive 12 months.

‘2021 is proving to be a history-making 12 months for ARN,’ stated ARN’s Chief Content material Officer Duncan Campbell in an announcement.

‘To see continued enchancment survey to survey, with little or no change to our content material line up, exhibits we have now an unrivalled reference to our viewers,’ he continued.

‘Every market has carried out nicely in its personal proper however as a collective, we’re even stronger, delivering a complete of 5.29 million listeners every week throughout our broadcast community.

‘Add that to the 18.2 million podcast downloads we accrue every month and it’s clear that at ARN, we actually are defining audio.’

Jake Challenor, the writer of trade bible Radio In the present day, stated Kyle and Jackie O are paid $5million a 12 months every to host Sydney’s top-rated FM breakfast present.

Whereas they simply have probably the most beneficiant pay packet, there are many different anchors who command seven-figure salaries.

Mr Challenor stated the likes of Marty Sheargold, Amanda Keller, Dave Hughes, Ray Hadley, Neil Mitchell, Fifi Field, Sam Pang and Mick Molloy all earn ‘within the tens of millions’.