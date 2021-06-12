Kyle Sandilands is presented with a lavish three-tiered ‘King Kyle’ cake at his birthday

KIIS FM radio star Kyle Sandilands certain celebrated his fiftieth birthday in model on Saturday.

The shock jock was presented with a lavish three-tiered ‘King Kyle’ cake as he joined company onboard a superyacht on Sydney Harbour.

Behind the cake was additionally an eye catching gold balloon show and lightweight numbers displaying the large ’50.’

An image was shared on the Kyle and Jackie O Instagram web page on Saturday, with the caption: ‘Glad birthday Kyle!’

‘The celebrations proceed.’

In keeping with The Each day Telegraph on Saturday, the shock jock gave company a enjoyable gown code for the night and had plans to get together each day and night time.

Festivities reportedly began round lunch time and can run into the night time.

The publication reported that Kyle requested company to ‘add a contact of gold’ to their outfits.

The publication famous the get together shall be a wild ‘day-night’ occasion.

Final week, Kyle instructed Stellar about his get together plans, revealing he was throwing a lavish yacht get together on Sydney Harbour with company together with Karl Stefanovic attending.

Different company embrace his shut family and friends, numerous KIIS FM staffers and his girlfriend Tegan Kynaston.

‘[Karl] Stefanovic has weaseled his manner in,’ Kyle jokingly stated.

In the meantime on The Kyle and Jackie O Present on Wednesday, the present’s resident psychic Georgina Walker not too long ago predicted how the shock jock will meet his demise in frighteningly correct element.

Simply days earlier than Kyle is as a consequence of have fun his birthday on a superyacht, a loyal listener known as in on Tuesday to remind him of Georgina’s chilling prediction.

‘She was saying that she dreamt that you just have been within the water,’ the caller stated.

‘You were not within the water taking part in or swimming, she had no thought why you have been within the water,’ she continued.

‘And I bear in mind her saying to you, “Kyle, be very cautious in case you’re round a boat.” So I do hope it is not the tip,’ she added.

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson than revealed that KIIS FM producer Adam Worth not too long ago had a ‘very vivid dream’ that everyone at Kyle’s boat get together would find yourself overboard.

‘The boat sank,’ Adam stated cryptically, earlier than later including that even when it does sink, it is proper on the Sydney Harbour so everyone ‘needs to be advantageous’.