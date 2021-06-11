Kyle Sandilands picks out a $13,000 gift with his girlfriend Tegan Kynaston

Tegan Kynaston shared a gushing tribute to her boyfriend Kyle Sandilands on Instagram earlier this week.

And on Thursday, the blonde communications director, 35, picked up an costly gift for the KIIS FM presenter on the Bondi Junction procuring centre in Sydney.

The couple walked facet by facet after buying a $13,000 Panerai Luminor wristwatch on his milestone fiftieth birthday.

Gone procuring! Kyle Sandilands (pictured with his girlfriend, Tegan Kynaston) picked up an costly gift on the Bondi Junction procuring centre in Sydney on Thursday

Kyle donned his normal all-black ensemble, whereas Tegan was his excellent complement in an all-white tracksuit.

She accessorised with outsized sun shades, pink Nike sneakers and an Alexander McQueen scarf, which retails for $255.

Regardless of being spoiled on his birthday, Kyle appeared quite surly as he strolled by way of the automobile park and climbed into his Bentley.

Earlier within the day, Tegan had uploaded a gallery of pictures of the couple to Instagram, and wrote: ‘All of me, loves all of you. Comfortable fiftieth birthday, child.’

The pair went public with their romance in January final 12 months when Tegan shared a photograph on social media of herself kissing Kyle’s cheek on New Yr’s Eve.

They have been first romantically linked in late 2019, after Kyle’s cut up from mannequin Imogen Anthony, however initially denied they have been extra than simply mates and colleagues.

Tegan is director of communications for her boyfriend’s firm, King Kyle Pty Ltd.

Candy: Earlier within the day, Tegan had uploaded a gallery of pictures of the couple to Instagram, and wrote: ‘All of me, loves all of you. Comfortable fiftieth birthday, child’

Kyle is planning to rejoice his fiftieth birthday this weekend with a yacht occasion on Sydney Harbour.

The visitor checklist contains a host of celebrities, KIIS FM staffers, his family and friends.

He jokingly informed Stellar journal final week that Right now host Karl Stefanovic had ‘weaseled his means in’.