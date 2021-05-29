Kyle Sandilands reveals his biggest fear – and why his 50th birthday party might be VERY awkward



Kyle Sandilands has shared a few of his secrets and techniques in a candid interview.

Talking to this week’s Stellar Journal, the shock jock, 49, revealed that for a very long time, his biggest fear was dropping his success – and that fear has motivated him.

‘It was solely previously 12 months or two that I realised hey, that is an pointless fear. However I feel it is perhaps a part of what’s pushed me,’ he instructed the journal.

Birthday boy: Kyle Sandilands (pictured) has shared a few of his secrets and techniques in a candid interview. Talking to this week’s Stellar Journal, the shock jock, 49, additionally revealed how he’ll have fun his upcoming 50th birthday on June 10

Having come from an impoverished and tough upbringing and suffered intervals of homelessness, Kyle has at all times frightened that he’ll find yourself again on the streets.

‘I’ve rolled the cube and gone sideways with this blind perception that the whole lot will be okay, however at the back of my head my entire plan is to not reside in a cardboard field once more,’ he added.

Kyle mentioned that he was ‘fascinated’ with radio and listened in whereas homeless and sleeping behind a service station, however he by no means dreamed he’d get to work within the trade.

Fears: Kyle revealed that his biggest fear was dropping his success – and it has motivated him. ‘I’ve rolled the cube and gone sideways with this blind perception that the whole lot will be okay, however at the back of my head my entire plan is to not reside in a cardboard field once more,’ he mentioned

‘As soon as I realised I used to be there, I needed to dangle on and I assumed if I haven’t got this job I am homeless once more. And nonetheless, to this present day, I do suppose that at the back of my head,’ he mentioned.

Elsewhere within the interview, Kyle defined that he is having a ‘shock’ party aboard a ‘enormous’ boat for his 50th birthday on June tenth – however he’s organising a lot of the festivities himself.

The KIIS FM star added that it might be fairly awkward as he is inviting lots of people who don’t love each other.

Arduous instances: Kyle mentioned that he was ‘fascinated’ with radio and listened in whereas homeless and sleeping behind a service station, however he by no means dreamed he’d get to work within the trade. ‘I assumed if I haven’t got this job I am homeless once more. And nonetheless, to this present day, I do suppose that at the back of my head,’ he mentioned. Pictured in 2005

‘A few of my household are coming down from Queensland and they have not seen one another for 35 years, and a few of them do not get on that properly,’ he instructed the paper.

Kyle added that his girlfriend Tegan Kynaston, 35, will be coming alongside, as properly his mates and radio workers.

No phrase on whether or not he has invited his ex-girlfriend, Imogen Anthony, 30, however the radio star is understood to be pleasant with his exes.

Able to party: Elsewhere within the interview, Kyle defined that he is having a ‘shock’ party aboard a ‘enormous’ boat for his 50th birthday on June tenth. Kyle added that his girlfriend Tegan Kynaston, 35, (left) will be coming alongside, as properly his mates and radio workers

The pair began courting a couple of months after his cut up from former girlfriend Imogen in late 2019.

Kyle had recognized Tegan for 5 years earlier than he employed her as communications director for his firm in 2017.

Regardless of the actual fact he knew Tegan for a number of years whereas he was with Imogen, Kyle made it clear there was no overlap within the relationships.

Outdated buddies? He added it might be fairly awkward as he is inviting lots of people who don’t love each other. No phrase on whether or not he has invited his ex-girlfriend, Imogen Anthony, 30, (proper) however the radio star is understood to be pleasant with his exes

He additionally mentioned Tegan was by no means his ‘private assistant’, as was reported on the time.

He instructed No Filter host Mia Freedman: ‘As soon as Imogen and I cut up up [in 2019] there was a little bit of time once I was on my own abroad for some time, and Tegan was nice.

‘She was somebody that had recognized me properly sufficient and I felt protected speaking about something private [with her].

Beloved up: The pair began courting a couple of months after his cut up from Imogen. Kyle had recognized Tegan for 5 years earlier than he employed her as communications director for his firm in 2017

‘And he or she occurred to be single, on the similar time I occurred to be single, and we simply admitted to one another – and this was a very long time after Imogen and I completed – ‘Oh, there are emotions right here.”

Kyle mentioned it was Tegan who broached the topic first, including: ‘It developed slowly from there. It was good, it was a pleasant factor. It got here from an actual friendship place.’

Kyle was in a relationship with mannequin Imogen for eight years earlier than they referred to as it quits in 2019. He was beforehand married to singer Tamara Jaber from 2008 to 2010.

Ex-spouse: Kyle was married to singer Tamara Jaber from 2008 to 2010. Pictured in Could 2007