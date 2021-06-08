Kyle Sandilands skips the queue for his Covid vaccine in western Sydney

Kyle Sandilands did not have to attend in line whereas getting his first coronavirus vaccine at Westmead Hospital in western Sydney on Tuesday afternoon.

The KIIS FM radio host, who turns 50 on Thursday, boasted of not having to attend for his jab on The Kyle and Jackie O Present this morning.

He was responding to a viral thread on Reddit in which a consumer who was additionally getting the shot that day claimed Kyle had ‘reduce in entrance of me in the vaccine line’.

Reducing in? Kyle Sandilands was accused of pushing in entrance of others when he obtained the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday

The Reddit consumer clarified they weren’t offended by Kyle being swept to the entrance of the queue and really thought it was humorous.

‘Folks appear to be considering I am genuinely upset by this. I am not,’ they stated.

‘The optics of the enormous line and him pulling up in his Bentley have been simply too humorous to not share. I feel if this encourages his listeners to go get the jab, I am all for it.

‘He did not bodily push in. He was escorted by media. Not genuinely upset. Simply discovered it entertaining throughout my boring wait. Props… for drumming it up.’

Referred to as out: In a submit on user-generated web site Reddit on Tuesday, one consumer claimed: ‘Kyle Sandilands simply reduce in entrance of me in the vaccine line’

In a press release to Every day Mail Australia on Tuesday, Kyle’s administration workforce confirmed he hadn’t bodily pushed in.

However the radio presenter did acknowledge on Wednesday he had obtained particular remedy from hospital employees due to his superstar standing.

He instructed listeners: ‘I in all probability reduce in entrance of about 70 folks. However that’s what occurs if you find yourself white, outdated, fats, male and a star. Privilege nonetheless exists.’

Kyle can also have been allowed to skip the queue as a result of he was selling the Covid-19 vaccine on social media. He was not paid to do that.

Laughing it off: The commenter later clarified that it wasn’t as unhealthy because it appeared, and stated the entire scenario with the 49-year-old radio shock jock was ‘too humorous to not share’

The Kyle and Jackie O Present shared photographs and video of Kyle’s go to to the vaccine clinic on their Instagram web page later that very same day.

‘Kyle bit the bullet and bought his first COVID-19 vaccination this arvo! Nice work King!’ they posted.

In a video, Kyle admitted he could not perceive the apprehension to get the vaccine: ‘It is one needle to save lots of us all.’

The controversial media persona obtained his first vaccine at Westmead Hospital in Sydney on Tuesday.

Kyle stated he wished to get the vaccine as a result of he hoped to journey to Hawaii for a vacation in direction of the finish of the yr.

‘I simply need to go to Hawaii, that is why I am right here, and if getting this vaccination means we’re one step nearer to it taking place, that is factor,’ he stated.

Blasting anti-vaxxers, he added that it is ‘in everybody’s finest curiosity to get the vaccine. I do not perceive why anybody would not get it.’