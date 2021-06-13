Kyle Walker’s fiancée Annie Kilner supports her footballer beau at England’s first Euro 2020 match



She not too long ago gushed that he was the ‘finest daddy’, days after his ex Lauryn Goodman accused the footballer, 31, of ‘bullying’ their son.

And Kyle Walker’s fiancée Annie Kilner supported her man as he took to the pitch at Wembley Stadium for England’s Euro 2020 opener with Croatia on Sunday- which noticed the house workforce win 1-0.

Annie, 27, donned a custom-made quantity 2 jersey with her title on the again as she posed for snaps alongside a number of the different England WAGS.

Assist: Kyle Walker’s fiancée Annie Kilner (centre proper) supported her man as he took to the pitch for England’s Euro 2020 opener with Croatia on Sunday

The mother-of-three was joined at the sport by Harry Maguie’s fiancée Fern Hawkins, Kieran Trippier’s spouse Charlotte, Jordan Pickford’s girlfriend Megan Davison and Luke Shaw’s girlfriend Anouska Santos.

Annie donned the white jersey together with a pair of navy denim shorts and a pair of yellow trainers.

Megan uploaded a snap of the group to her Instagram and wrote: ‘Sport day #comeonengland’.

England scooped the victory on Sunday, with Raheem Sterling, 26, scoring in opposition to Croatia to see the nationwide facet win its first ever opening Euros sport.

Drama: Annie not too long ago gushed that Kyle was the ‘finest daddy’, days after his ex Lauryn Goodman hit out at the footballer, 31, for allegedly ‘bullying’ their son Kairo (pictured)

Talking after the match he mentioned: ‘It feels good to be sincere with you. I’ve all the time mentioned if I play at Wembley in a serious event I’m scoring in my again backyard, Wembley, and I did that.

‘There’s lots of totally different causes I have never scored for my membership, that’s irrelevant, I’m right here with England and I’m pleased to attain.’

There had been query marks concerning Gareth Southgate’s line-up however his selections had been justified with a terrific workforce efficiency from the Three Lions.

The soccer sport comes after Annie gushed Kyle was the ‘finest daddy’ final month, days after Lauryn hit out him for ‘bullying’ their son Kairo, 14 months.

Euro 2020: Annie, 27, donned a custom-made quantity 2 jersey with her title on the again as she posed for snaps alongside a number of the different England WAGS

Annie shared a snap on Instagram kissing the Manchester Metropolis star, 31, and wrote: ‘Blissful birthday to my fiancé and the perfect daddy to our three boys’.

Kyle is dad to a few kids, Riaan, Reign and Roman together with his long-term companion Annie.

The footballer conceived his youngest baby Kairo whereas concerned in a brief relationship with Lauryn, throughout a brief cut up from Annie in February 2020.

Final month Lauryn lashed out at Kyle after the Manchester Metropolis and England defender unveiled a pair of bespoke soccer boots bearing the names of every of his kids – besides their younger son Kairo.

Wonderful: Raheem Sterling scored the profitable aim as England beat Croatia 1-0 at Wembley to start their Euro 2020 bid effectively (pictured ahead Raheem, left, and midfielder Mason Mount)

Congratulations: The Three Lions took the lead simply ten minutes after half-time when Sterling slammed residence Kalvin Phillips’ cool run and cross

Kyle shared a picture of the tailor-made Puma boots with Instagram followers.

However he sparked an outcry after followers famous that they bore the names and birthdates of Riaan, Reign and Roman whereas overlooking Kairo.

Taking to Instagram, a livid Lauryn slammed Walker for utilizing his younger son as a stepping stone to assault her, whereas additionally condemning Kilner for her personal perceived assaults.

Sharing an image of Kyle’s new boots, she wrote: ‘In a time the place psychological well being has been at the forefront displaying the implications and damages it may possibly trigger. Your “fathers” newest publish has completely shocked not solely me, however everybody to the core.

'Finest daddy': Annie not too long ago gushed Kyle was the 'finest daddy' to their sons in an Instagram publish final month

Shoe snub: The England defender sparked outrage when he excluded his son Kairo from a pair of tailor-made Puma soccer boots that had been devoted to his kids

‘Issues posted to the web are there endlessly and Kairo has been abused by you & your companion for much too lengthy. He’s 1 years outdated. He’s an INNOCENT child. Irrespective of anybody’s opinion on me. Kairo has executed NOTHING & he doesn’t deserve any of this not to mention publicly.’

She added: ‘I communicate for the various ladies which might be silenced. Consider me after I say, there are SO many extra ladies in my state of affairs. Greater than you possibly can ever think about and a LOT of ladies have dm’d me discovering consolation in me not being silenced. They reward me for standing my very own floor and never hiding Kairo.

‘Why ought to he be hidden? To offer you a quiet life? By no means. There’s protecting him non-public for his personal safety (which is required after the lies & tales which have been offered out of your companion) after which there may be ignoring his existence. The latter won’t ever occur. He isn’t going wherever. Get used to it.

‘Kairo Walker. You selected me to be your mum. To battle your nook. I’ve acquired you son. I’ll NEVER allow you to down. Ps @pumafootball known as they determined to have some morals & appropriate your boots .. (they need to morally take away these present boots.)’

Livid: Taking to Instagram to share her rage, a livid Lauryn slammed Kyle for utilizing his younger son as a stepping stone to assault her

Lauryn’s supportive sister Chloe later insisted she was pleased for Kyle to be excluded from her nephew’s life, however questioned the potential implications his latest publish might need on Kairo as he grows older.

Addressing followers in a sequence of Instagram tales, she mentioned: ‘I simply suppose sure issues ought to be saved non-public, particularly on the subject of kids, and we don’t significantly care if Kyle is in Kairo’s life at all.

‘I feel doing what he’s executed is disgraceful, I feel it’s going to trigger lots of points for Kairo when he’s older. To do it to a one-year outdated is vile, I don’t know the way you possibly can do this to an harmless baby.’

Damage: ‘Kairo has been abused by you & your companion for much too lengthy. He’s 1 years outdated. He’s an INNOCENT child,’ the protecting mum fumed on social media

Indignant followers: Numerous the sportsman’s 1.8 million followers took to the feedback part in droves to slam his ‘disgusting’ snub

She added: ‘I personally don’t need Kyle in Kairo’s life, however that’s my opinion. I’m clearly conscious that Lauryn’s his mum and Kyle’s his dad and they’ll make their very own selections, however I simply suppose that after we are adults we are able to make higher selections, and in addition I feel issues might be saved non-public.

‘I simply don’t get why that needed to be publicly executed. He’s such a beautiful little boy as effectively.’

When contacted by MailOnline, a consultant for Kyle Walker declined to remark. MailOnline additionally contacted consultant for Lauryn Goodman for remark.