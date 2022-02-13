Kyler Murray frustrated with Cardinals following playoff loss to Rams: reports



Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has reportedly been unhappy with the company after a wild-card play-off loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Murray, who led the Cardinals to an incredible 7-0 start, believes the team is making him a scapegoat for their problems, according to ESPN.

Members of the organization said Murray reported the network to be self-centered, immature and finger pointing. The Cardinals hope Murray will improve as a leader and they believe he will have to focus on his maturity and field body language, NFL Network .

Despite the ESPN report, the Cardinals say they are excited about Marr’s future.

“Our views and respect for Kyler Murray have not changed. We, as a team and Kyler, individually, have improved every year in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and happy to see Kyler Murray. Quarterback is leading us.” The party said in a statement received Pro Football Talk.

In a 34-11 playoff loss to the Rams, Murray completed his 55.9% pass for 137 yards without any touchdowns and two interceptions. The star was without quarterback top wideout Dandre Hopkins, who was also dropped after 14 weeks.

After three seasons in the NFL, Murray could extend his contract this offseason. He has one year left on his rookie contract, but the team could practice a fifth year option.