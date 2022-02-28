Sports

Kyler Murray pledges commitment to Cardinals, sends contract proposal to team

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray seems committed to a long-term team and “desperately wants to win the Super Bowl.”

Marr’s agent, Eric Burkhardt, released a statement Monday stating that the star had sent a detailed deal proposal to the Quarterback Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, December 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.

(AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

Burkhardt said that in order to consistently compete for the championship, the franchise needs long-term stability.

“In order to express Kyler’s desire to be a long-term QB cardinal, we have sent a proposal that reflects the following: Provides financial security, compatible with the current QB market that compares its current results with relevant trends, lowers its pay cap to 23 in 2022. Allows other qualified teammates to re-sign and add additional free-agents and, most importantly, a real commitment from the organization to see if their ultimate goals are consistent with the top 2 (competing for the championship overall and being Kyler) their QB) , “Wrote Burkhardt.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field Monday, January 17, 2022, after defeating the Los Angeles Rams Cardinals in an NFL wild-card play-off football game in Inglewood, Calif.

(AP Photo / JC Hong)

ESPN reports that Murray will earn about 4 5.4 million in 2022, with a base salary of $ 965,000 and a $ 4.5 million roster bonus that is fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year.

Tensions erupted between the two and earlier this month when Murray scrubbed his Instagram account for all the cardinal references and unfollowed the team on Twitter and Instagram.

The team took notes and scrubbed their Instagram account with just two photos – both of them Murray.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Chicago.

(AP Photo / David Banks)

At the time of the release, the team’s Instagram had returned to its normal appearance, and Marer had re-posted herself on the cardinal thread from Instagram.

Burkhardt writes that it is now up to the team to make the deal.

“Kyler remains optimistic that the company has chosen to be committed so that he can lead the Cardinals to greater success and value over the years,” Burkhardt said in a statement.


