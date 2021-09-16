Kylie Clark slays back makeup for very edgy modeling shots

Recently he celebrated his 40th birthday.

And former cricket WAG Kylie Clark is looking better than ever.

The mother-in-law posted some stunning modeling shots on Wednesday evening, revealing a new edgy look.

Fabulous and free at 40! Kylie Clark stuns back the makeup for an edgy modeling shoot posted on Instagram on Wednesday

Leaving her normally heavy makeup behind, the brunette wore barely-there makeup on her line-free visage.

The fitness enthusiast showed off her very slim frame in a pair of black leggings by Dion Lee and a sheer Sass & Bide black T-shirt teamed with some Dolce & Gabbana combat boots.

He posed for photographs which appeared to be taken in his house.

Kylie is considered single after she split from ex-husband, cricketer Michael Clarke in February 2020 after seven years of marriage.

They are believed to share 50-50 custody, and have been on good terms since the announcement of their break-up.

Despite their public split, the former high-school sweethearts only have positive things to say about each other as they co-parent Kelsey.

Meanwhile, Michael is believed to be back with his one-time girlfriend, Pip Nation designer Pip Edwards.

Pip and Michael first sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this month, when they were seen buying acai bowls with Michael’s daughter in Bondi Beach.

Pip had been in a high-profile relationship with Michael for almost a year before she called it quits in February.

Contacted about his separation from the batsman, Pip told Daily Mail Australia at the time: ‘I have no comment, no comment.’

Meanwhile, Kylie is believed to be single after her short-lived romance with V8 Supercars driver James Courtney late last year.