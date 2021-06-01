Kylie Jenner, 23, and Travis Scott, 30, have created ‘a great family situation’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have created ‘a great family scenario’ collectively.

The 23-year-old actuality star and the Sicko Mode hitmaker, 30, are persevering with to spend ‘quite a lot of high quality family time collectively’ with their three-year-old daughter Stormi, and though they have not put any labels on their relationship, sources say they’re in a ‘very completely satisfied’ place.

‘Kylie and Travis proceed to spend so much of high quality family time collectively. They aren’t placing any stress on their relationship. They get alongside and issues are great,’ a supply instructed Folks.

‘They each need to be as current as attainable for Stormi. Kylie and Travis have labored laborious to create a great family scenario,’ the insider stated of the Preserving Up With The Kardashian star and the Texas native.

‘They love one another. Everybody could be very pleased with how mature they’re. Stormi is the happiest little woman. It is all benefitting her.’

Kylie and Travis cut up in 2019, however through the COVID-19 pandemic final yr, they started residing collectively so they might each see their daughter and have been reported to have rekindled their romance.

On the go: Scott laughed as he ran as much as his girl like to get her moist from a water balloon

Trendy: Daughter Stormi wore a yellow Fendi gown throughout her play time

In the meantime, one other supply just lately stated the couple have ‘no necessities’ of their relationship.

They stated: ‘I would not say that Kylie and Travis have an open relationship, they only do not put a label on it. They have been like this for years. Travis can be in any respect holidays, every thing to do with Stormi, however he and Kylie do not name one another boyfriend and girlfriend. There is no expectations between them. There aren’t any necessities of their relationship, it is the way in which it is all the time been.’

Kylie and Travis do not have a ‘conventional relationship’, however ‘have an enormous quantity of affection for one another’.

The supply added: ‘They do not name one another asking the place they’re, Kylie and Travis are each allowed to do no matter they need, however they have an enormous quantity of affection for one another. It isn’t a conventional relationship, but it surely works for them and has labored for years.’

Over the weekend Travis and Kylie had been seen taking part in with Stormi in a again yard. At one level Travis took a water balloon and playfully threw it on the youthful sister of Kendall Jenner.