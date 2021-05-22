Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian show off their curves at Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila launch party

By | May 22, 2021
0 Comment

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian show off their curves at Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila launch party

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner commanded consideration on Friday night time as they made a glamorous arrival to sister Kendall Jenner’s star-studded 818 Tequila launch party. 

The 2 siblings loved dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood earlier than heading to party venue The Good Man the place they had been additionally joined by fellow sister Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.     

Kendall, 25, went all out for the launch party of her new spirit with a star-studded visitor record – with Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Hailey and Justin Bieber attendees, the occasion additionally had booze vans and branded merchandise. 

The occasion comes after the mannequin continues to face backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation after launching an advert for her 818 tequila model earlier this week.

For the big day, Kim showcased her killer curves in a camouflage jumpsuit with daring cut-outs, which bared her toned midriff and displayed her ample belongings.  

She teamed her horny look with a pair of black open-toed stilettos, gold earrings and her waist-long brown tresses in crimped waves. 

In the meantime, her youthful sister Kylie placed on a really busty show in a plunging black jumpsuit, which she styled with matching heels and nails in the identical darkish hue.   

Family outing! The two siblings enjoyed dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood before heading to party venue The Nice Guy where they were also joined by fellow sister Khloé Kardashian

Momager: The siblings' mother Kris Jenner made a stylish arrival to the event in orange sunglasses

Household outing! The 2 siblings loved dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood earlier than heading to party venue The Good Man the place they had been additionally joined by fellow sister Khloé Kardashian, left, and mom Kris Jenner, proper  

Getting into the party spirit! The event comes after she continues to face backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation after launching an ad for her 818 tequila brand earlier this week

BFFs: The model, 25, was joined by her longtime friend Hailey as they made a stylish arrival together

Moving into the party spirit! The occasion comes after she continues to face backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation after launching an advert for her 818 tequila model earlier this week (pictured with BFF Hailey, proper) 

The cosmetics mogul sported a glamorous make-up look, which included her trademark matte lipstick, daring eyebrows and blush on her contoured cheekbones.

Her brunette locks cascaded simply previous her shoulders as she oozed confidence subsequent to sister Khloé, who rocked a black tube prime and leather-based trousers. 

Khloé, who recovered from coronavirus earlier this 12 months, was the one one in all her sisters to put on a face masks as she confirmed as much as the party.  

Supportive: Kim left her brunette locks in thick waves cascading over her shoulders while

Goodness! Kylie left little to the imagination in her plunging ensemble

Supportive: Kim, left, left her brunette locks in thick waves cascading over her shoulders whereas sister Kylie, proper, left little to the creativeness in her plunging ensemble 

Newly single: Kim, who filed from divorce from her husband of nearly seven years Kanye West, looked ready to mingle as she embraced the single life

Work it: The KUWTK star knew how to work her best angles as she made a glamorous arrival

Newly single: Kim, who filed from divorce from her husband of almost seven years Kanye West, seemed able to mingle as she embraced the one life

KUWTK! Kim arrived to the venue with sister Khloé

Work it: The two siblings commanded attention as they made a stylish arrival

KUWTK! Kim arrived to the venue with sister Khloé as they commanded consideration in their outfits  

The Good American founder, 36, accessorized her stylish outfit with a silver cross and black leather-based Birkin. 

Her signature lengthy nails had been painted white and lengthy blonde extensions hovered simply above her hips as she made a classy arrival. 

Kendall’s mom, Kris Jenner, 65, was additionally in attendance at the bash, alongside boyfriend Corey Gamble, 40.  

Sweet: Kylie and Khloé held hands as they walked inside the venue

Stepping out: Khloé was also seen stepping out with Kim

Candy: Kylie and Khloé, left, held palms as they walked contained in the venue whereas Khloé was additionally seen stepping out with Kim 

Legs for days: Kendall displayed her washboard abs in a tiny patterned plunging crop top with a pair of high-waisted suede flared trousers

BFF: Her BFF Hailey opted for racy leather trousers with cut-out and lace-up detailing

Legs for days: Kendall, left, displayed her washboard abs in a tiny patterned plunging crop prime with a pair of high-waisted suede flared trousers whereas BFF Hailey, proper, opted for racy leather-based trousers 

Stylish arrival: Adding some finishing touches, Kendall opted for light mustard yellow heels and delicate jewellery as she made a stylish arrival

Fashionable arrival: Including some ending touches, Kendall opted for gentle mustard yellow heels and delicate jewelry as she made a classy arrival 

The momager saved her look timeless with a black leather-based jacket, dark-wash denims and yellow-tinted sun shades. 

In the meantime, Gamble wore an identical sweatsuit, gold watch, white sneakers and clung onto a drink as he exited his automobile.

The couple had been inseparable as they walked into the venue, the place Kendall hosted her closest associates and household.   

Momager: The famous family's mother Kris Jenner opted for a more low-key look with a black leather blazer, a black top and dark jeans

Night out: She was joined by her boyfriend Corey Gamble

Momager: The well-known household’s mom Kris Jenner opted for a extra low-key look with a black leather-based blazer, a black prime and darkish denims and she was joined by her boyfriend Corey Gamble  

Stunning: Meanwhile Winnie Harlow flashed her abs in a tiny silk crop top and orange PVC trousers for the star-studded bash

Incredible: The model accessorised her look with a nude Chanel handbag and Fendi heels

Gorgeous: In the meantime Winnie Harlow flashed her abs in a tiny silk crop prime and orange PVC trousers for the star-studded bash

The Vogue cowl lady, who introduced the launch of her award-winning firm in February after 4 years of testing and researching tequila, oozed confidence as she arrived in a low-cut, lengthy sleeve crop prime, which displayed her gym-honed midriff, she teamed it with suede flares. 

Her longtime finest good friend, the spouse of Justin Bieber, arrived by her pal in a black crop prime and black leather-based pants with cut-outs down the perimeters. 

A lime inexperienced ‘Kenny’s Tequila Supply Service’ was parked outdoors the restaurant, which had a license plate that learn: ‘Lip [heart emoji] Package’ 

Longtime family friend: Justin Bieber sported a light blue puffer coat, a black face mask and controversial dreadlocks

Solo arrival: The singer arrive separately to wife Hailey

Longtime household good friend: Justin Bieber sported a lightweight blue puffer coat, a black face masks and controversial dreadlocks as he arrived at the venue – individually to spouse Hailey 

Stepping out: Travis Scott arrived to celebrate with the Kardashian and Jenner sisters after Kylie denied reports that they are allegedly in an 'open relationship'

Stylish: The rapper looked stylish for the event in a pair of beige trousers, a brown embroidered denim jacket and matching Nike trainers

Stepping out: Travis Scott arrived to have fun with the Kardashian and Jenner sisters after Kylie denied experiences that they’re allegedly in an ‘open relationship’ 

Kendall’s party comes as she continues to face backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation after launching an advert for her 818 tequila model earlier this week. 

The wonder, who was born and raised within the prosperous Californian metropolis Calabasas, has been criticized over the marketing campaign, that sees her roaming via an agave farm in Jalisco, Mexico. 

Kendall launched the alcoholic beverage in Los Angeles this month, making a collection of promotional appearances round city, carrying her 818 branding.   

Looking good: Jaden Smith, who use to date Kylie as a teen back in 2013, was also at the launch party

Wanting good: Jaden Smith, who use up to now Kylie as a teen again in 2013, was additionally at the launch party

Date night: Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa seen arriving to Kendall Jenner's star-studded 818 tequila launch party at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood this Friday evening

Style: She trekked down the city street in a pair of strappy silver heels and carried her belongings in a color-blocked designer bag

Date night time: Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa seen arriving to Kendall Jenner’s star-studded 818 tequila launch party at the Good Man in West Hollywood this Friday night

Special delivery: The event had plenty of 818-themed displays, including a green truck labeled 'Kenny's Tequila Delivery Service' that was parked out front

Particular supply: The occasion had loads of 818-themed shows, together with a inexperienced truck labeled ‘Kenny’s Tequila Supply Service’ that was parked out entrance 

Plenty to choose from: The storefront featured window displays of Kendall's new tequila varieties

Lots to select from: The storefront featured window shows of Kendall’s new tequila varieties 

The Preserving Up with the Kardashian star caught raised eyebrows for naming her spirit after the Calabasas space code and showing to miss tequila’s deep-rooted Mexican legacy. 

Although many have identified that there have been male celebrities – together with George Clooney and Rande Gerber – who’ve carried out the identical with out getting criticism. 

Kendall’s new line consists of an Anejo, Blanco and Reposado from agave vegetation grown in Jalisco, Mexico. 

Front door: The front entrance had been painted with the brand's logo

Entrance door: The entrance entrance had been painted with the model’s emblem 

Clever: 'We're carrying precious cargo,' read the side of the tequila delivery truck, which wasn't likely to be delivering much as it was blocked in place

Intelligent: ‘We’re carrying valuable cargo,’ learn the facet of the tequila supply truck, which wasn’t prone to be delivering a lot because it was blocked in place 

Launch: The Vogue cover girl announced the launch of her award-winning company in February after four years of testing and researching tequila

Launch: The Vogue cowl lady introduced the launch of her award-winning firm in February after 4 years of testing and researching tequila 

Criticism: The beauty, who was born and raised in the affluent Californian city Calabasas, continues to face backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation after launching an ad for her 818 tequila brand earlier this week

Criticism: The wonder, who was born and raised within the prosperous Californian metropolis Calabasas, continues to face backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation after launching an advert for her 818 tequila model earlier this week 

Earlier this week, Kendall made certain to show off feedback to her 164million followers on Instagram after dealing with cultural appropriation backlash for having no actual affiliation to Mexico, having grown up in her prosperous group simply outdoors of LA.

Within the promotional video, Kendall introduced herself as the right ranch hand as she walked side-by-side a horse whereas touring the grounds of her agave fields.

‘What an unbelievable expertise I’ve had to date, studying about this stunning place, it is stunning tradition, and the attractive folks,’ she captioned the collection.

Cheers! Kendall went all out for the launch party of her new spirit on Friday night at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, with a star-studded guest list, booze trucks and branded merchandise

Star-studded: Katy Perry got into the party spirit at the event by doing shots

Cheers! Kendall, left, went all out for the launch party of her new spirit on Friday night time at The Good Man in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, with a star-studded visitor record (Katy Perry, proper), booze vans and branded merchandise 

Lavish details: Kendall made sure guests were entertained with all-star shots, delicious food at Craig's beforehand, fun games such as tequila pong, branded merchandise and a pop-up store

'Bottle ban': Although attendees were asked to not take the bottles home

Lavish particulars: Kendall made certain friends had been entertained with all-star pictures, scrumptious meals at Craig’s beforehand, enjoyable video games equivalent to tequila pong, branded merchandise and a pop-up retailer – though attendees had been requested to not take the bottles house

‘@818tequila has launched in California… we will probably be rolling out to the remainder of the US all summer season lengthy, maintain a glance out!!!’

However followers have been lower than impressed on social media, after some Twitter customers questioned why she has began her personal tequila model.

It has additionally been questioned how concerned the truth star actually is within the model, as 818 comes from a distillery known as NOM 1137 that’s mentioned for use by numerous tequila manufacturers.

Sizzling selfies: Kylie and her BFF Stassie couldn't resist using the branded bathroom as a backdrop for their sizzling selfies

Work it; The duo posed for a collection of sultry snaps

Scorching selfies: Kylie and her BFF Stassie could not resist utilizing the branded lavatory as a backdrop for their scorching selfies 

Lucas Assis, an L.A.-based tequila knowledgeable, advised InStyle this week: ‘Mainly they only make barrels and barrels and barrels of tequila, and celebrities are available and actually decide a barrel. 

‘So there may be a bit of little bit of a distinction [between brands], like this one is aged in French oak and this one is aged in American oak.’

Assis added: ‘However primarily, it is precisely the identical bottle, and the movie star simply buys that, and then they only use their advertising and their branding to promote it to you. What you are paying for is the movie star affiliation, and not the standard of tequila.’

Cute: Other details at the event included 818 branded posters and light-up signs, candles, and a collection of fun games such as tequila pong

Fun! There was also a mini basketball set-up

Cute: Different particulars at the occasion included 818 branded posters and light-up indicators, candles, and a group of enjoyable video games equivalent to tequila pong and a mini basketball set-up

Humorous: Sharing a video of the impressive set up to her Instagram, Hailey appeared to find the party's 'bottle ban' humorous

Bottle ban: She zoomed in on a sign that said 'please don't take the bottles' from the display

Humorous: Sharing a video of the spectacular set as much as her Instagram, Hailey appeared to seek out the party’s ‘bottle ban’ humorous as she zoomed in on an indication that mentioned ‘please do not take the bottles’ from the show

#Kylie #Jenner #Kim #Kardashian #show #curves #Kendall #Jenners #tequila #launch #party

Leave a Reply