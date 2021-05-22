Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian show off their curves at Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila launch party



Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner commanded consideration on Friday night time as they made a glamorous arrival to sister Kendall Jenner’s star-studded 818 Tequila launch party.

The 2 siblings loved dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood earlier than heading to party venue The Good Man the place they had been additionally joined by fellow sister Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.

Kendall, 25, went all out for the launch party of her new spirit with a star-studded visitor record – with Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Hailey and Justin Bieber attendees, the occasion additionally had booze vans and branded merchandise.

The occasion comes after the mannequin continues to face backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation after launching an advert for her 818 tequila model earlier this week.

For the big day, Kim showcased her killer curves in a camouflage jumpsuit with daring cut-outs, which bared her toned midriff and displayed her ample belongings.

She teamed her horny look with a pair of black open-toed stilettos, gold earrings and her waist-long brown tresses in crimped waves.

In the meantime, her youthful sister Kylie placed on a really busty show in a plunging black jumpsuit, which she styled with matching heels and nails in the identical darkish hue.

Moving into the party spirit! The occasion comes after she continues to face backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation after launching an advert for her 818 tequila model earlier this week (pictured with BFF Hailey, proper)

The cosmetics mogul sported a glamorous make-up look, which included her trademark matte lipstick, daring eyebrows and blush on her contoured cheekbones.

Her brunette locks cascaded simply previous her shoulders as she oozed confidence subsequent to sister Khloé, who rocked a black tube prime and leather-based trousers.

Khloé, who recovered from coronavirus earlier this 12 months, was the one one in all her sisters to put on a face masks as she confirmed as much as the party.

Supportive: Kim, left, left her brunette locks in thick waves cascading over her shoulders whereas sister Kylie, proper, left little to the creativeness in her plunging ensemble

Newly single: Kim, who filed from divorce from her husband of almost seven years Kanye West, seemed able to mingle as she embraced the one life

KUWTK! Kim arrived to the venue with sister Khloé as they commanded consideration in their outfits

The Good American founder, 36, accessorized her stylish outfit with a silver cross and black leather-based Birkin.

Her signature lengthy nails had been painted white and lengthy blonde extensions hovered simply above her hips as she made a classy arrival.

Kendall’s mom, Kris Jenner, 65, was additionally in attendance at the bash, alongside boyfriend Corey Gamble, 40.

Candy: Kylie and Khloé, left, held palms as they walked contained in the venue whereas Khloé was additionally seen stepping out with Kim

Legs for days: Kendall, left, displayed her washboard abs in a tiny patterned plunging crop prime with a pair of high-waisted suede flared trousers whereas BFF Hailey, proper, opted for racy leather-based trousers

Fashionable arrival: Including some ending touches, Kendall opted for gentle mustard yellow heels and delicate jewelry as she made a classy arrival

The momager saved her look timeless with a black leather-based jacket, dark-wash denims and yellow-tinted sun shades.

In the meantime, Gamble wore an identical sweatsuit, gold watch, white sneakers and clung onto a drink as he exited his automobile.

The couple had been inseparable as they walked into the venue, the place Kendall hosted her closest associates and household.

Momager: The well-known household’s mom Kris Jenner opted for a extra low-key look with a black leather-based blazer, a black prime and darkish denims and she was joined by her boyfriend Corey Gamble

Gorgeous: In the meantime Winnie Harlow flashed her abs in a tiny silk crop prime and orange PVC trousers for the star-studded bash

The Vogue cowl lady, who introduced the launch of her award-winning firm in February after 4 years of testing and researching tequila, oozed confidence as she arrived in a low-cut, lengthy sleeve crop prime, which displayed her gym-honed midriff, she teamed it with suede flares.

Her longtime finest good friend, the spouse of Justin Bieber, arrived by her pal in a black crop prime and black leather-based pants with cut-outs down the perimeters.

A lime inexperienced ‘Kenny’s Tequila Supply Service’ was parked outdoors the restaurant, which had a license plate that learn: ‘Lip [heart emoji] Package’

Longtime household good friend: Justin Bieber sported a lightweight blue puffer coat, a black face masks and controversial dreadlocks as he arrived at the venue – individually to spouse Hailey

Stepping out: Travis Scott arrived to have fun with the Kardashian and Jenner sisters after Kylie denied experiences that they’re allegedly in an ‘open relationship’

Kendall’s party comes as she continues to face backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation after launching an advert for her 818 tequila model earlier this week.

The wonder, who was born and raised within the prosperous Californian metropolis Calabasas, has been criticized over the marketing campaign, that sees her roaming via an agave farm in Jalisco, Mexico.

Kendall launched the alcoholic beverage in Los Angeles this month, making a collection of promotional appearances round city, carrying her 818 branding.

Wanting good: Jaden Smith, who use up to now Kylie as a teen again in 2013, was additionally at the launch party

Date night time: Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa seen arriving to Kendall Jenner’s star-studded 818 tequila launch party at the Good Man in West Hollywood this Friday night

Particular supply: The occasion had loads of 818-themed shows, together with a inexperienced truck labeled ‘Kenny’s Tequila Supply Service’ that was parked out entrance

Lots to select from: The storefront featured window shows of Kendall’s new tequila varieties

The Preserving Up with the Kardashian star caught raised eyebrows for naming her spirit after the Calabasas space code and showing to miss tequila’s deep-rooted Mexican legacy.

Although many have identified that there have been male celebrities – together with George Clooney and Rande Gerber – who’ve carried out the identical with out getting criticism.

Kendall’s new line consists of an Anejo, Blanco and Reposado from agave vegetation grown in Jalisco, Mexico.

Entrance door: The entrance entrance had been painted with the model’s emblem

Intelligent: ‘We’re carrying valuable cargo,’ learn the facet of the tequila supply truck, which wasn’t prone to be delivering a lot because it was blocked in place

Launch: The Vogue cowl lady introduced the launch of her award-winning firm in February after 4 years of testing and researching tequila

Criticism: The wonder, who was born and raised within the prosperous Californian metropolis Calabasas, continues to face backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation after launching an advert for her 818 tequila model earlier this week

Earlier this week, Kendall made certain to show off feedback to her 164million followers on Instagram after dealing with cultural appropriation backlash for having no actual affiliation to Mexico, having grown up in her prosperous group simply outdoors of LA.

Within the promotional video, Kendall introduced herself as the right ranch hand as she walked side-by-side a horse whereas touring the grounds of her agave fields.

‘What an unbelievable expertise I’ve had to date, studying about this stunning place, it is stunning tradition, and the attractive folks,’ she captioned the collection.

Cheers! Kendall, left, went all out for the launch party of her new spirit on Friday night time at The Good Man in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, with a star-studded visitor record (Katy Perry, proper), booze vans and branded merchandise

Lavish particulars: Kendall made certain friends had been entertained with all-star pictures, scrumptious meals at Craig’s beforehand, enjoyable video games equivalent to tequila pong, branded merchandise and a pop-up retailer – though attendees had been requested to not take the bottles house

‘@818tequila has launched in California… we will probably be rolling out to the remainder of the US all summer season lengthy, maintain a glance out!!!’

However followers have been lower than impressed on social media, after some Twitter customers questioned why she has began her personal tequila model.

It has additionally been questioned how concerned the truth star actually is within the model, as 818 comes from a distillery known as NOM 1137 that’s mentioned for use by numerous tequila manufacturers.

Scorching selfies: Kylie and her BFF Stassie could not resist utilizing the branded lavatory as a backdrop for their scorching selfies

Lucas Assis, an L.A.-based tequila knowledgeable, advised InStyle this week: ‘Mainly they only make barrels and barrels and barrels of tequila, and celebrities are available and actually decide a barrel.

‘So there may be a bit of little bit of a distinction [between brands], like this one is aged in French oak and this one is aged in American oak.’

Assis added: ‘However primarily, it is precisely the identical bottle, and the movie star simply buys that, and then they only use their advertising and their branding to promote it to you. What you are paying for is the movie star affiliation, and not the standard of tequila.’

Cute: Different particulars at the occasion included 818 branded posters and light-up indicators, candles, and a group of enjoyable video games equivalent to tequila pong and a mini basketball set-up