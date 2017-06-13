Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Second Baby: Kylie Jenner Pregnancy: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott already have a three-year-old daughter, Stormy.

The reality TV personality is expecting her second child with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Several sources confirmed the news. The two already have a three-year-old daughter, Stormy. Kylie Jenner is already expecting a brother for her daughter.

The whole family is “thrilled”, a source said. Caitlin Jenner encouraged speculation on Thursday that she was expecting a second grandchild, but her son Bert Jenner left, expecting his third child with girlfriend Valerie Pitalo.



Speaking about having a brother to Stormy during an interview for the March 2020 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Kylie Jenner said, ‘My friends put pressure on me about that. They love Stormy. I certainly feel the pressure to give her a brother, but no plans. ‘

Check out Diljit’s love for Kylie Jenner!

Kylie, who started dating Scott in April 2017, hid her first pregnancy and revealed it after Stormy was born. He later explained the reason with Andy Cohen, ‘I shared a lot in my life. I was really young when I was pregnant and that was a lot for me personally. I didn’t know how to get it. I feel like I had to go on my own. ‘

Kendall Jenner, model sister of Kylie Jenner, said: ‘This is clearly a theory, I have never been pregnant and I am sure there have been studies that show that the calmer you are when you are pregnant, the better your baby will fit. ‘I think it’s still a reflection of her daughter today and how amazing and beautiful she is, just because Kylie Jenner was quiet during her pregnancy. I think that was the best decision. ‘

Kylie Jenner’s older sister and reality TV personality Kim Kardashian, who has four children with husband Kanye West, said Kylie Jenner did not leave home to protect herself and her unborn child.



Kylie Jenner said she was upset by the paparazzi during her month-long stay at home. Kylie Jenner spread rumors of a pregnancy this summer as she came out in Idaho in an extremely baggy shirt. Kylie Jenner also shared a photo of her sushi order, which looked like all avocado rolls instead of any raw fish. Fans immediately picked it up, with a tweet, ‘Kylie is eating sushi without fish … she’s pregnant.’

Kylie Jenner later posted a photo of the cocktail in her Instagram Stories, which features ‘nothing like lychee martini’ and then a picture of raw fish. However, as one source put it, ‘But is she really using it?’

