Kylie Jenner flashes her toned abs in a grey cropped tank top and matching sweats

She is aware of all the proper angles as probably the most well-liked influencers on social media with greater than 200 million followers.

And Kylie Jenner appeared completely refreshed as she flashed her toned abs on Instagram earlier than heading out for a morning exercise.

The 23-year-old cosmetics queen was able to take her thoughts off of newest accusations that she bullied a mannequin whereas on a music video set of her ex-boyfriend, Tyga.

The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner brood confirmed off her match determine as she expertly posed for a fast clip.

Kylie sported a grey sports activities bra to match her tank top, which was tied up and into a knot to disclose her hourglass curves.

She rocked a pair of matching sweatpants and a gold stomach chain to enrich a few chain necklaces.

Her darkish brown hair was parted down the center and worn in free waves, and she gave the impression to be comparatively makeup-free.

Kylie set the report straight over current claims that she bullied a mannequin on the set of her ex-boyfriend Tyga’s 2015 music video for the tune Ice Cream Man.

Mannequin Victoria Vanna took to TikTok this week to assert that the make-up mogul and her pals had been ‘bullying’ her, however Kylie hit again on Thursday, posting a remark to Instagram that merely mentioned: ‘.. this by no means occurred.’

Kylie, 23, and rapper Tyga, 31, had been on-and-off for years earlier than splitting for good in 2017, after which level she moved on with Travis Scott and ended up having a baby collectively Stormi Webster.

In accordance with Vanna had claimed that together with former pal Jordyn Woods and her present BFF Stassie Karanikolaou – Kylie and her gang began behaving like a scene from Imply Women.

‘As quickly as I stroll out, she’s taking a look at me up and down, whispering and pointing and making enjoyable of how I used to be dancing,” Victoria claimed in her TikTok video.

Vitorisa then claimed Kylie allegedly made enjoyable of the best way she was dancing and ‘bouncing her booty’ explaining: ‘like simply making enjoyable of me, clearly.’

‘I am actually full-on crying, and I resolve that I am gonna go exterior,’ she claimed.

‘So I’m going exterior, and Kylie and all of her pals got here exterior, too. They usually went to her Rolls-Royce. I bear in mind it was a white Rolls-Royce in the car parking zone. It was nearly like they had been following me. They usually had been all in there consuming McDonald’s.’

The claims continued: ‘After which I used to be strolling by, and I may simply hear them.’

‘Like, inside, they had been actually pointing and laughing at me. After which I stroll exterior, and they’re actually nonetheless speaking abut me.’

Victoria then alleged that Tyga’s entourage tried to make her really feel higher saying the KUWTK star will need to have felt ‘intimidated’ by her.

‘All people informed me to not fear as a result of she was a b***h to everybody when she was in locations… and even Tyga’s pals informed me she simply was intimidated,’ she claimed.