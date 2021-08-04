Kylie Jenner golden dust topless photo viral | Kylie Jenner stunned fans by going topless, people said – Golden Girl

New Delhi: Hollywood’s bold actress and famous model Kylie Jenner is often in the limelight. People are crazy about his boldness. She makes fans crazy with her pictures. Kylie Jenner has recently posted her Instagram, due to which people are not able to take their eyes off. This picture has become viral as soon as it comes on social media.

Kylie Jenner recently shared a picture of herself dressed in gold dust from head to toe on her Instagram post. Kylie is seen topless in this picture. She has painted the entire body in golden color with golden colored bikini bottoms. Smokey eye look, gold hoops and full blowout completed her golden look.

Kylie Jenner shares topless photo

Kylie Jenner shared a post on August 10 in reference to her 24th birthday. She will launch 24,000 gold themed beauty products for her beauty brand on her birthday. He wrote on his Instagram page, ‘Ah! My birthday is in 8 days! And of course I had to celebrate with another new beauty product! 24,000 golden themes for my 24th birthday launching on August 10th. I want to apply this beauty product on myself. Can’t wait any longer.

Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian’s sister

Let me tell you, like Kim Kardashian, sister Kylie Jenner is in the headlines due to her bold style. Kim Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner has created a stir by sharing her topless photo on social media. In the photo, Kylie has applied golden shimmery powder from neck to waist.

Also read: When Shilpa Shetty told Kapil Sharma- ‘You didn’t meet, so I had to marry Raj’

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to