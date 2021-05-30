Kylie Jenner jets off with Travis Scott and their three-year-old daughter Stormi on her private jet



Kylie Jenner and child daddy Travis Scott are persevering with to gasoline reconciliation rumors after they have been seen jetting round on her private aircraft with their daughter Stormi.

Whereas on the flight, the 23-year-old make-up mogul documented their travels on her Instagram Story by posting an cute video of their little lady, three, having fun with a scoop of vanilla ice cream with pink sprinkles on prime.

Moreover, the mother-of-one uploaded footage of the clouds exterior her window, which surrounded the sunshine pink wing of her jet, estimated to price $50 to $70 million.

Household time: Kylie Jenner and child daddy Travis Scott are persevering with to gasoline reconciliation rumors after they have been seen jetting round on her private aircraft with their daughter Stormi

Her mother, Kris Jenner, additionally posted from the jet as they loved an extravagant charcuterie board and drinks.

On the desk, a stack of cocktail napkins, embellished with the phrases ‘Kylie Air’ in pink lettering, have been positioned by the meals.

After touching down, Kylie and Travis, 29, made a Goal run with their toddler, who was wearing all white for their travels.

Doting mother and father: After touching down, Kylie and Travis, 29, made a Goal run with their toddler, who was wearing all white for their travels

Scrumptious: Whereas on the flight, the 23-year-old make-up mogul documented their travels on her Instagram Story by posting an cute video of their little lady, three, having fun with a scoop of vanilla ice cream with pink sprinkles on prime

The rapper sweetly carried Stormi in his arms as they checked out with a full cart of provides for the lengthy weekend.

For the outing, he rocked a purple beanie, matching t-shirt, black bottoms and a face masks amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Final week, Kylie denied claims she is in an ‘open’ relationship with Travis after TMZ reported they’re a pair as soon as once more – however are allegedly permitting freedom to see different individuals.

Views: Moreover, the mother-of-one uploaded footage of the clouds exterior her window, which surrounded the sunshine pink wing of her jet, estimated to price $50 to $70 million

What a variety: Her mother, Kris Jenner, additionally posted from the jet as they loved an extravagant charcuterie board, drinks

She took to Twitter to set the report straight, writing: ‘I am not discrediting anybody who’s in an open relationship however it’s simply careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative on the market with out figuring out what’s true.’

In her denial tweet, she did not make clear the precise standing of their relationship.

A report printed by Folks journal after Kylie’s Twitter put up echoed TMZ’s claims that the romance is again on and they ‘love one another,’ however they aren’t fully unique.

Flying private: The Protecting Up with the Kardashians star, 65, appeared to get pleasure from her time on her youngest daughter’s private jet

Again on? Jenner not too long ago denied claims she is in an ‘open’ relationship with Travis (pictured in 2019)

‘They aren’t unique, however Kylie is not seeing anybody else, both,’ a supply instructed the journal. The supply did not tackle if Travis is courting different ladies.

In current days, the pair have been noticed collectively as they loved a household journey to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

In movies shared by fellow park patrons to social media, Kylie and Travis may very well be seen doting over their daughter as they seemingly jumped the road at certainly one of many points of interest within the park.