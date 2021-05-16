Kylie Jenner leaves little to the imagination as she poses in a tiny pink bikini for sizzling snaps

She is thought for flaunting her impressively toned type on her social media shops.

And on Sunday morning, Kylie Jenner positioned her eye-catching physique on full show for her 233 million followers in a trio of sizzling snaps that had been taken in an undisclosed tropical location and later shared to her Instagram account.

The social media powerhouse’s publish comes the morning after a evening of heavy partying after touring on a luxurious getaway with a group of her associates.

Scorching photographs: Kylie Jenner was pictured leaving little to the imagination of her 233 million followers in a trio of sizzling snaps that had been shared to her Instagram account on Sunday

Jenner was dressed in a form-hugging rose gold bikini high which featured tiny straps throughout her neck and again.

She paired her high with a matching pair of cheeky bottoms that uncovered her curvy hips and toned thighs.

The 23-year-old accessorized with a necklace that featured a number of strands hanging down to her chest, as properly as a few rings.

The fact tv character’s luscious brunette hair cascaded onto her shoulders and bottom whereas she hung out in the nice tropical climate.

Eye-catching outfit: The social media powerhouse was dressed in a revealing rose gold bikini high that was paired with a matching backside that positioned her curvy hips and thighs on full show

Tying it off: The fact tv character accessorized with a multi-strand necklace and her beautiful brunette hair cascaded onto her shoulders and bottom

Jenner notably took half in a evening of heavy partying prior to taking the images, and she documented her expertise on her Instagram Story.

Her first publish confirmed a few glasses of glowing wine that had been organized on a desk subsequent to a non-public jet’s window.

The social media character’s follow-up to her photograph featured a majestic view of a cloud-covered ocean as her airplane flew in direction of the sundown.

Tour: The day earlier than sharing the photographs, Jenner posted a number of images and movies from a shared getaway journey to her Instagram Story

The designer’s third clip confirmed her taking a shot with a group of her associates, who made their pleasure obvious for the entrepreneur.

Jenner was seen sporting a flat white crewneck sweater and a pair of matching sweat pants in the video.

The sunshine coloration of her clothes contrasted with the darkish shade of her luscious locks, the tops of which had been coated up by a multicolored bandana.

Celebration time: One among the actuality tv character’s movies confirmed her taking a shot together with her friends as they relaxed on a non-public jet

Heading out: Jenner additionally shared a clip of her carrying her daughter Stormi on her again as they made their method in direction of their short-term residence

After the group arrived at their vacation spot, they made their method in direction of their short-term residences, and the actuality tv character was taped carrying her daughter Stormi, aged three, on her again.

The mother-daughter duo notably wore facial coverings to maintain themselves shielded from COVID-19 whereas they loved their getaway.

Jenner additionally included a video of her good friend group’s non-public boat approaching a non-public vacation spot whereas Bob Marley’s Stir It Up performed in the background.

Enjoyable journey: Jenner’s fourth video confirmed her spending time on a boat as it gently sailed in direction of one other trip vacation spot

The social media character’s fifth clip confirmed an outdoor view of the beachside resort that she had embarked to, and her sixth featured a pal elevating her glass at dinner and inspiring everybody current to do the similar.

The fact tv determine’s closing video featured her good friend Yris Palmer having a candle lit on high of her birthday cake.

Jenner’s pal appeared to be relishing the consideration on her special occasion, as she was seen smiling as her associates ready to rejoice the event.