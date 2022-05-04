Kylie Jenner Met Gala 2022 Look: Beauty Mogul Exudes Gen Z Bridal Vibes on Her Met Gala Red Carpet Return



Washington, May 3: Keeping up with her family’s trend of surprises, American TV personality Kylie Jenner astonished everyone by delivering total Gen Z bridal energy on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet.

The 24-year-old, who three months ago welcomed a newborn son with Travis Scott, donned an off-white wedding dress, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. Hailey Bieber Looks Like a Vision in a White Outfit at Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet, View Pics.

However, her attire had a twist: the veil on her head was attached to a backwards-facing baseball hat, which might have been a homage to all-American sports. The 2022 Met Gala theme was ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, with the dress code emphasizing Gilded Glamour and white tie.

Channelling the time period between 1870 and 1890, the event asked attendees “to embody the grandeur and perhaps the dichotomy of Gilded Age New York,” according to People magazine.

Kylie Jenner at Met Gala 2022 (File Image)

This wasn’t Kylie’s first time at the fashion event. Though she was absent last year, before that, Kylie had sported an all-purple ensemble next to her sisters Kendall and Kim.

