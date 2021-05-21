Kylie Jenner unrecognizable in flashback Bora Bora scene with Kim 

Kim Kardashian wasn’t the one one making waves in a flashback scene that aired on Thursday evening’s episode of Holding Up With The Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner, who was seen alongside her older sister as she freaked out after dropping an earring on the household journey to Bora Bora, regarded nearly unrecognizable in comparison with how the make-up mogul appears to be like as we speak.

The second, from a 2011 episode of the E! present, prompted a barrage of on-line feedback from followers noticed who expressed their disbelief on the younger actuality star’s transformation.

My, how she’s modified! Followers noticed a a lot youthful Kylie Jenner in a flashback on Thursday’s episode of Holding Up With The Kardashians that includes Kim Kardashian (proper)

‘Kylie in the water is unrecognizable.’ one individual wrote, whereas one other commented, ‘Kylie appears to be like like a unique individual.’

‘The picture of Kylie. She fully modified her face and physique.’ one Dailymail.com commenter chimed in.

‘Oh my! The unique Kylie in that one pic!!’ got here one other remark.

There is no query that Kylie – now 23 – in latest years has created a shiny and completely manicured picture to assist promote her cosmetics and skincare traces. Nonetheless, it is lengthy been rumored that she’s had surgical procedure on her face and physique.

And whereas she’s admitted to getting lip injections to plump her pout, Kylie has denied getting surgical procedure.

In 2016 she spoke out to insist she’d by no means had jaw surgical procedure as followers commented on her altering face form.

Transformation: The make-up mogul, now 23, is seen in a latest snap from tropical trip

Photograph prepared: The E! star has at all times denied going below the knife to alter her look however has admitted to getting lip fillers and veneers. She’s seen right here in an Instagram snap from this week

Talking on her then web site thekyliejenner.com, she stated: ‘No I did not [have cheek surgery]. Individuals began saying that after I was 16.’

‘You actually assume Kris Jenner would let a 16 yr outdated me have cheek and jaw reconstructive surgical procedure? No,’ she added.

‘I at all times used to like my jaw. I used to be by no means self-conscious about my jaw, however earlier than I acquired my lips completed, my lips had been very tiny and extra like sunken into my chin.’

Followers have accused Kylie of going below the knife, just like sister Kim who was accused of getting butt implants or having a Brazilian butt carry, which reshapes the waist, hips and derriere.

Contemporary-faced TV star: Kylie is seen right here in 2010, when she would have been about 13

Altering faces: Right here Kylie began trying slightly totally different with fuller lips. She is pictured in 2013 (left) and 2014 (proper)

A Brazilian butt carry entails fats elimination which is then transferred to the buttocks to extend the dimensions and provides a extra hourglass silhouette.

Nonetheless, Kylie has by no means admitted to getting any work completed, aside from lip fillers and enamel veneers.

In 2016 she denied getting breast implants after followers noticed her trying curvier.

The KUWTK star talked about it on her web site, writing: ‘No, folks – I have never gotten breast implants! Everyone seems to be obsessed with that. Reality is, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gained 15 kilos and my physique has modified; I’ve undoubtedly crammed out.’

Purple carpet professional: Followers have accused Kylie of going below the knife, just like sister Kim who was accused of getting butt implants or having a Brazilian butt carry. Kylie is seen right here in 2015 (left) and 2019 (proper)