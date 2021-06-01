Kylie Jenner’s little one Stormi teams up with daddy Travis to throw water balloons as mom; what a happy sight — watch

Kylie Jenner’s little one Stormi teams up with daddy Travis to throw water balloons as mother; what a happy sight — watch





Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott break up up in 2019. They had been the IT couple of Hollywood however they determined to deliver an finish to their relationship for causes unsaid. Nonetheless, they did determine to keep cordial and co-parent their daughter Stormi. And we should say, they’re doing a fab job at co-parenting. Greater than typically, we see the trio of Kylie, Travis and Stormi chilling collectively and making recollections. Just lately, in the course of the Memorial Day weekend, they frolicked collectively and had enjoyable with water balloons. Additionally Learn – 6 occasions Kylie Jenner’s oh-so-kissable lips caught our consideration courtesy her weird lipstick shades

Sharing the video on her Insta tales, Kylie gave a peek into what are weekend seemed like with Travis and Stormi. In one of the movies, we see Travis and Stormi filling up water balloons. In one other one, we hear Kylie say “Don’t throw it at me.” The make-up mogul then hides behind a glass wall and says, “You may’t get me now.” All of them are laughing, laughing and having some nice time collectively. Such visuals of Kylie and Travis with their daughter additionally spark rumors of their reconciliation. Additionally Learn – Kylie Jenner makes heads flip in these super-hot pics

For lengthy, followers have been questioning if the duo is again collectively as they spend a lot of time collectively, nevertheless, Travis and Kylie have been fairly secretive in regards to the bond that they share. A supply had not too long ago shared with TMZ that they’re in an open relationship of kinds. Supply said that Kylie and Travis have “rekindled the previous flame and are courting once more, however they’re additionally free to date different folks”. Additionally Learn – Kylie Jenner units hearts racing in these bikini pics

In the meantime, not too long ago on Mom’s Day, Travis had made a particular publish devoted to Kylie and Stormi. Sharing a few photos of the 2, Travis wrote, “Of all of the particular issues in life, The massive ones and small, A mamas love and rage and tenderness, Is essentially the most particular of all of them.” A little a part of us actually desires Travis and Kylie to be collectively once more for actual.

