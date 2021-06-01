Kyly Clarke can’t stop smiling as she steps out after weekend away with ex Michael

Kyly Clarke can’t stop smiling as she steps out after weekend away with ex Michael

She all however confirmed her reconciliation with ex-husband Michael Clarke over the weekend, after the pair have been noticed holidaying in Sydney’s Palm Seaside. 

And Kyly Clarke (née Boldy) seemed just like the cat that obtained the cream on Monday as she stepped out for the primary time since her romantic getaway.

The cricket WAG, 39, flashed a triumphant smile as she strolled down the road whereas holding palms with her five-year-old daughter, Kelsey Lee.

Winning! Cricket WAG Kyly Clarke couldn't stop smiling on Monday as she stepped out for the first time since her romantic getaway with ex-husband Michael over the weekend. Pictured in Sydney with her five-year-old daughter, Kelsey Lee

Kyly seemed effortlessly fashionable in a gray goodie, black leggings and stylish puffer coat. 

She accomplished her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, sun shades and a quilted Dolce & Gabbana purse value about $3,400. 

Her hair was slicked again right into a excessive ponytail whereas her age-defying complexion was enhanced with bronzer and peach-toned blush. 

Spring in her step! The 39-year-old flashed a triumphant smile as she strolled down the street while holding hands with Kelsey Lee

Style queen! Kyly looked effortlessly stylish in a grey goodie, leggings and chic puffer coat

Expensive taste: She completed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, sunglasses and a quilted Dolce & Gabbana handbag worth about $3,400

The multi-tasking mom carried a pill and pink My Little Pony headphones, which presumably belonged to her daughter.

Kelsey Lee, in the meantime, seemed cute in a pink puffer jacket and white sneakers. 

The teen, whose dad and mom separated nearly two years in the past however now seem like again collectively, clutched a stuffed toy rabbit and chatted merrily to her mom.

She's got her hands full! The multi-tasking mother carried a tablet and pink My Little Pony headphones, which presumably belonged to her daughter

Primped: Her hair was slicked back into a high-ponytail while her age-defying complexion was enhanced with bronzer and peach-toned blush

Chirpy: Kelsey Lee, whose parents separated almost two years ago, was in good spirits as she clutched a stuffed toy rabbit and chatted merrily to her mother

Kyly’s jubilant show comes after she was noticed having fun with a romantic getaway with her former Australian cricket captain ex-husband Michael. 

The Clarkes, who separated in September 2019, spent two nights at a $13million mansion owned by former Crown Resorts chairman Rob Rankin, which prices $2,400 per evening to hire. 

Joined by their daughter, the co-parents went on a number of outings to the native purchasing precinct, and in accordance with an onlooker appeared to be ‘very a lot an merchandise, not simply pleasant exes’. 

Back together? Michael and Kyly sparked reconciliation rumours after they were pictured enjoying a getaway in Palm Beach, Sydney, over the weekend

Reunited: The former couple, who were married for seven years before calling it quits, went on several outings to the local shopping precinct, and according to an onlooker seemed to be 'very much an item, not just friendly exes'

Their weekend away got here after they each dated different individuals whereas separated: Michael had a high-profile romance with dressmaker Pip Edwards, whereas Kyly loved a quick fling with V8 Supercars driver James Courtney. 

Michael and Kyly separated in September 2019, however solely revealed their break up in a shock announcement on February 12, 2020.

It’s understood there was no third get together concerned of their break-up.

In an official assertion on the time, the Clarkes stated the ‘amicable’ choice to separate was ‘the very best course’ for his or her daughter. 

Reconnecting: On one of the days, the co-parents ate breakfast together and chatted while enjoying the morning sunshin

Case of the ex: After ending his marriage, Michael began dating fashion designer Pip Edwards

Splitsville: Kyly, meanwhile, announced in October last year she was dating V8 Supercars champion James Courtney (right), but they were only together for a few months

