Kyly Clarke shares a sultry selfie as she denies her romance with ex-husband Michael Clarke



She shut down rumours she and her ex-husband Michael Clarke had rekindled their flame earlier within the week.

However Kyly Clarke appeared positively glowing in her newest selfie.

Within the {photograph}, the 39-year-old shot the digicam sultry gaze as she posed in a glamorous white silk shirt.

‘Be a mild,’ she merely captioned the photograph.

Additionally taking to her Instagram Tales, Kyly introduced that she’d signed up with a new publicity administration firm CC and CO LOVE.

She has since up to date her profile to incorporate her agent’s Corey Cooper’s particulars.

The timing of her announcement is critical as it is no secret the Home Guidelines star’s fame has definitely reached new heights of late.

On Monday, Kyly denied rumours she’s again collectively with her former husband Michael, telling The Morning Present they’re simply good pals.

The mother-of-one clarified they have not reconciled, however emphasised how dedicated they’re to co-parenting their five-year-old daughter, Kelsey Lee.

That is why the previous couple appeared so pleasant whereas holidaying collectively in Sydney’s Palm Seaside late final month, she mentioned.

Channel Seven host Kylie Gillies requested: ‘Do these reunion headlines simply make your eyes roll, or is there one thing we have to know?’

Kyly responded by saying her ex-husband had just about settled the rumours when he spoke to KIIS FM on Friday.

The previous Australian cricket captain, 40, had instructed The Kyle and Jackie O Present their weekend in Palm Seaside was really simply a household journey and never a romantic getaway.

He additionally revealed the exes have been ‘nice pals’ regardless of their marriage cut up and that he nonetheless speaks to his ex-wife ‘virtually day by day’.

‘I believe Michael mentioned all of it on Friday,’ Kyly instructed The Morning Present.

‘It was a household vacation and nice alternative to get everybody collectively,’ she added, noting that Michael’s sister and her husband have been additionally current.

‘Kelsey Lee’s auntie, uncle and cousins have been there, and I believe like with something you attempt to prioritise your daughter, and she actually had a ball,’ she mentioned.

Michael and Kyly’s denials come after his ex-girlfriend Pip Edwards seemingly confirmed the exes have been again collectively final Wednesday.

Pip, who dated the retired sportsman for about seven months whereas the Clarkes have been separated, briefly addressed the pair’s weekend getaway at Australian Trend Week.

When the dialog turned to Michael and Pip, the 41-year-old P.E Nation founder smiled and mentioned ‘I want them properly’ earlier than making a fast exit with her entourage.

Michael and Kyly cut up in September 2019 after seven years of marriage, however did not reveal their break-up till February 12, 2020.

In an assertion on the time, the Clarkes mentioned the ‘amicable’ choice to separate was ‘the perfect course’ for his or her daughter, Kelsey Lee.

Shortly after ending his marriage, Michael started courting Pip, with whom he’d been pals for greater than a decade.

In the meantime, Kyly loved a fling with V8 Supercars champion James Courtney.

Nevertheless, these relationships did not final: Michael and Pip referred to as it quits in February after courting for about seven months, whereas Kyly and James broke up in December.