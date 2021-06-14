Kym Marsh shares a glimpse of her fiancé Scott Ratcliff’s romantic birthday proposal



She introduced their engagement on Saturday.

And Kym Marsh, 44, shared a loved-up snap of herself and fiancé Scott Ratcliff, 32, taken in the meanwhile the Military Main beau proposed over the weekend.

Sharing the image of herself and Scott kissing in entrance of a light-up Comfortable Birthday signal on Instagram on Sunday, Kym wrote: ‘I mentioned YES!!!!!! Sooooo joyful!!! ❤️’

Candy: Kym Marsh, 44, shared a loved-up snap of herself and fiancé Scott Ratcliff, 32, taken in the meanwhile the Military Main beau proposed over the weekend

The actress shared the thrilling information with followers in an interview with OK! on Saturday and mentioned she’s ‘over the moon’ to be marrying the Military Main after almost three years collectively.

She mentioned: ‘I am completely over the moon – I am unable to consider it. It has been the perfect birthday shock ever. I am unable to cease smiling!’

The Hear’Say star appeared radiant as she stole a kiss from her new fiancé, carrying a putting floral gown for her birthday celebrations.

The couple had been courting since July 2018 however have needed to endure lengthy stints of separation as Scott serves overseas, with Kym admitting final April that that they had on the time been aside for seven months.

Wedding ceremony bells! Kym introduced her engagement to her beau Scott on Saturday after he proposed on her birthday over the weekend

She beforehand instructed The Solar that the Covid lockdown has meant Scott is spending extra time at residence.

Kym mentioned: ‘He is truly residence. He was as a consequence of go to employees faculty in September however we have ended up spending most of the previous 12 months collectively.’

‘I really feel so fortunate to be on this scenario. It has given me the chance to have extra time with Scott, my son David, my daughters Emilie and Polly and the remaining of my household. I am not taking these issues with no consideration.’

Again in December 2018, Kym revealed she and Scott had been going through six months aside because the soldier was as a consequence of return to Afghanistan for responsibility within the Parachute Regiment.

Comfortable information! The actress shared the thrilling information with followers in an interview with OK! and mentioned she’s ‘over the moon’ to be marrying the Military Main after almost three years collectively

Regardless of the long-distance looming, the star was determined in her perception that their relationship will survive the pressure.

Kym instructed The Solar on the Army Awards 2018: ‘He’s due to return to Afghanistan subsequent 12 months for six months. It’s powerful, however I do know we are able to make it work and we can be superb.

‘He is simply received again from a coaching train in Kenya, so tonight was the primary time we’ve seen one another in weeks.’

Kym had break up from Matt Baker three months earlier than sparking up a romance with Scott, after a two 12 months romance.

Time collectively: The couple had been courting since July 2018 however have needed to endure lengthy stints of separation as Scott serves overseas READ Also Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes shows off 'beautiful alien scars' newly inked across her back

Over: After breaking onto the pop scene as a member of Hear’Say Kym married EastEnders star Jack Ryder, 36, in 2002, however they divorced in 2009

She was first in a relationship with builder David Cunliffe earlier than her rise to fame in 2001’s Popstars, and the couple had a son David, 25, and daughter Emilie, 25, throughout a five-year relationship.

After breaking onto the pop scene as a member of Hear’Say Kym married EastEnders star Jack Ryder, 36, in 2002, however they divorced in 2009 after she admitted having an affair with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas, 43.

Kym went onto marry Jamie in 2012, and the couple have a eight-year-old daughter Polly. The couple’s first little one Archie, handed away shortly after his untimely beginning in 2009.

Simply over a 12 months after tying the knot, Kym filed for divorce from Jamie in 2013 citing ‘unreasonable behaviour.

She can also be a grandmother, with daughter Emilie welcoming child son Teddy in Might 2019.