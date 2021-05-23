Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G UW review



The Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G is a rugged telephone that doesn’t require you to surrender too many trendy conveniences to achieve the advantages of utmost sturdiness. It’s frequent for rugged telephones to function older processors and lack trendy options — these telephones usually have specialised makes use of, like barcode scanning or taking funds, and kind of simply must hold working in harsh environments.

The DuraForce Ultra 5G contains each the sturdiness of a rugged telephone and trendy options like 5G, wi-fi charging, a high-quality processor, and twin rear cameras. At $899, it’s an costly telephone — you should purchase a really good non-rugged telephone for that a lot — but when sturdiness is a should and also you don’t wish to sacrifice efficiency or handy options, the DuraForce 5G is (fairly actually) a strong selection.

Good Stuff Extraordinarily sturdy

Wi-fi charging

Shiny display screen Dangerous Stuff Costly

Programmable buttons simply pressed on accident

Lackluster digicam

Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G rugged options

Decide up the DuraForce Ultra 5G and also you’ll know straight away that you’ve got a rugged gadget in your arms. The highest and backside of the telephone are wrapped in thick plastic bumpers, the edges function a texturized end, and at 278g (9.8oz) it’s a lot heavier than your commonplace smartphone. The display screen itself isn’t very massive — only a 5.45-inch 1080p LCD panel — however the sizable bezels and thick chin make it a chunky gadget general.

Regardless of its dimensions it’s really simple to make use of one-handed, because the display screen itself is comparatively small. The telephone will slot in a jacket pocket, nevertheless it’s too cumbersome for any of my denims pockets. Haptics are aggressive, even on the “medium” default setting, which is an effective factor in a telephone you is perhaps utilizing with gloves. In any other case, you may flip contact vibrations all the way down to low or off.

The telephone is each IP65 and IP68 rated, which means there’s beneficiant safety towards water intrusion each from jets and immersion (as much as 6.5 ft for as much as half-hour). The DuraForce Ultra 5G meets the Army Customary 810H specs and contains safety towards vibration, blowing mud and sand, excessive temperatures, drops from 5 ft onto concrete, excessive altitudes, and loads of different hostile circumstances.

Apart from some minor scuffs acquired within the driveway take a look at, the DuraForce Ultra 5G merely shrugged at my efforts and saved on working simply wonderful

I couldn’t take a look at it towards all of these circumstances, however I did topic the telephone to loads of abuse together with an hourlong keep within the freezer, water immersion for half-hour within the kitchen sink, publicity to sand, and a drop from about 5 ft onto driveway asphalt. Apart from some minor scuffs acquired within the driveway take a look at, the DuraForce Ultra 5G merely shrugged at my efforts and saved on working simply wonderful. Kyocera does embody a two-year guarantee with buy, so so long as you utilize the telephone inside the circumstances it’s rated to resist, you shouldn’t be placing your buy in danger.

Along with rugged options, the DuraForce Ultra 5G is simply loaded with buttons. There’s an influence button with embedded fingerprint sensor, three programmable keys, and a big quantity rocker that’s simple to press with gloves on. I steadily pressed one of many programmable buttons by chance after I grabbed the telephone — they’re in simple attain while you’re utilizing the telephone, however that sadly means a variety of unintentional presses, too. These buttons do require an extended press to deliver up no matter shortcut operate you’ve assigned to them, so a quick press received’t do something. You can even assign any of them to “do nothing” when pressed should you’d relatively not use them.

Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G display screen, efficiency, and battery

Apart from the apparent distinction in look and ergonomics, the DuraForce Ultra 5G handles just about the way in which every other Android gadget does. The display screen appears a little bit low on distinction compared to your commonplace show — possible as a result of the panel is optimized for viewability in vivid daylight. That’s most likely extra necessary to the telephone’s goal person than a wealthy multimedia viewing expertise, and the panel is certainly usable even in very vivid direct mild.

The display screen’s protecting “Sapphire Protect” remained freed from scratches throughout my testing, nevertheless it does decide up reflections simply exterior, extra so than different telephones with Gorilla Glass. It wasn’t sufficient to hassle me, however somebody planning to make use of the telephone exterior in vivid mild usually may discover it distracting.

The DuraForce Ultra 5G ships with Android 10; Kyocera says it should present an replace to 11, however that the timeframe remains to be being decided. Android 10 is okay for now, however provided that Google is readying Android 12 for the general public, it’s positively a step behind. Kyocera says it should present a minimal of two years of safety updates, which is a typical if not terribly beneficiant coverage.

This mannequin works with each broadly obtainable sub-6GHz frequencies and hard-to-find however a lot quicker mmWave spectrum

The DuraForce Ultra 5G makes use of a Snapdragon 765G processor with 6GB RAM, which places general efficiency on par with a midrange telephone. There’s some slight stuttering when scrolling shortly by means of screens with plenty of photographs and video, and a noticeable pause after taking a photograph within the digicam app, however apart from that it retains up nicely — particularly contemplating the decrease efficiency bar within the rugged class.

There’s a 4,500mAh battery constructed into the DuraForce Ultra 5G. It’s a relatively massive battery for the category, and it received me by means of a full day of reasonable to heavy use. The telephone helps Qi wi-fi charging, which is unusual amongst rugged telephones. The telephone was a little bit finicky on my stand-style Belkin wi-fi charger, however it will definitely labored when set on the charger in panorama orientation.

And naturally, there’s one of many DuraForce Ultra 5G’s namesake options: 5G. This mannequin works with each broadly obtainable sub-6GHz frequencies and hard-to-find however a lot quicker mmWave spectrum (additionally known as Ultra Wideband by Verizon, therefore the UW within the telephone’s title). It’s solely bought by means of Verizon within the US, which is sensible: the corporate has been pushing mmWave a lot tougher than the opposite main carriers and does supply extra protection, although it’s nonetheless comparatively scarce. Verizon’s 5G community is form of lackluster general at this level, although it should enhance over the subsequent couple of years. It’s a very good function to have on a telephone you’re going to hold onto for some time, however positively don’t purchase this (or any telephone, actually) only for mmWave because you’ll most likely have a tough time discovering a sign anyway.

Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G digicam

The DuraForce Ultra’s rear digicam array consists of a 24-megapixel f/1.8 commonplace large and a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide, plus a time-of-flight sensor. Round entrance, there’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie digicam. That’s a reduce above what’s supplied on many rugged telephones. Image-taking possible isn’t a excessive precedence for potential DuraForce Ultra house owners, and picture high quality is definitely lower than what you’d discover on typical $900 telephones, nevertheless it does the job.



Photographs in good mild look wonderful, if a bit on the low-contrast, washed-out facet. Publicity and coloration can shift noticeably between two photographs taken with the identical digicam at barely totally different angles, and I observed some odd misses right here and there, like a blurry shot of a static topic the place it seemed just like the digicam had tried to use an excessive amount of HDR. However more often than not in vivid mild, photographs are completely wonderful, and a reduce above what I’d count on from a rugged telephone.

There’s additionally a mode that can overlay reside data in your nonetheless picture or video about no matter excessive scenario you occur to be in, together with location, altitude, pace, and G-force. Excessive actions are usually not really useful in your second trimester of being pregnant, so I didn’t actually take a look at this out. I think about should you’re into one thing like mountain biking or climbing and also you wish to document that form of data together with your exercise, you most likely have a greater method of doing so already. In any case, it’s there, and it’s positively extra of an off-the-cuff, enjoyable function than it’s sensible.

When you’re merely interested by residing a rugged telephone way of life, the DuraForce Ultra 5G isn’t for you. The telephone’s extraordinarily hardy specs could be interesting to anybody who’s nervous about dropping their telephone or often brings their telephone to tough environments like seashores or backcountry tenting. If that’s you, spend your $900 on a very good commonplace telephone (many are IP68 rated) and a rugged case. You’ll get higher efficiency, a greater digicam, timelier software program updates — mainly, much more for the cash.

The inclusion of 5G, wi-fi charging, and processing energy that’s a reduce above the remainder of the category makes it a very good device on and off the job web site

When you want a rugged telephone on the job as a frontline employee, first responder, or development employee, for instance, then the DuraForce Ultra 5G makes much more sense — particularly if it’s going to be your main telephone off the job and also you’d actually like some additional bells and whistles. The inclusion of 5G, wi-fi charging, and processing energy that’s a reduce above the remainder of the category makes it a very good device on and off the job web site.

Nonetheless, $900 is an terrible lot to spend on a telephone, and I feel that very particular form of buyer for this telephone is a reasonably small group. You possibly can purchase a inexpensive rugged telephone with extra restricted performance like Kyocera’s personal DuraForce mannequin from final yr and a darn good midrange telephone for across the identical value. You most likely can’t get mmWave 5G that method, however that’s no nice loss.

Nonetheless, the DuraForce Ultra 5G represents a handy possibility for a specific sort of particular person if two telephones seems like an excessive amount of fuss. It definitely dealt with every little thing I threw it at, and functioned nicely as a day by day companion for extra pedestrian duties like scrolling social media and navigating journeys throughout city. If excessive sturdiness is a should and also you don’t wish to quit an excessive amount of to get it, then the DuraForce Ultra 5G is an effective selection.

Pictures by Allison Johnson / GadgetClock