Kyrie Irving feels ‘no guilt’ about remaining unvaccinated



Net star Kiri Irving remains unvaccinated and unabashed. As the incidence of covid is steadily declining across the country and the mask mandate is declining faster than the NBA defenders are trying to protect him, Brooklyn’s point guard remains steadfast against his vaccination.

According to ESPN’s Nick Friedel, “there is no guilt that I feel,” Irving said of his decision to abstain from the vaccine.

Or he should not feel any guilt. Taking or not taking a shot is a personal choice, which Irving has the right to take from himself. His decision means, at least for now, that he will only be able to play in Brooklyn’s away games because New York City still has ridiculous COVID restrictions and orders.

Irving added to Friedel, “I still wish I could stay home.” “And some people say it’s as simple as, ‘Hey, take this, take that shot.’ No, it’s not easy for me in my life, but in the end I pray for better results. “

Although he deliberately missed those coward shots off the court, Irving had his usual disposition to it. Since making his season debut in early January, he has increased net offense by averaging 24 points per game, five assists and five boards.

Now that New York is apparently coming to terms with the ridiculousness of the city order, crime-free Irving may soon be helping the net at home as well as on the streets.

“I’m the only player who has had to deal with this in New York City because I play there,” Irving added. “If I had lived anywhere else in the city, it probably wouldn’t have been the same. But since I’m there, we have [Mayor] Eric Adams, we have the New York mandate, we have something going on that is a real life situation that is not just affecting me, bro. So you ask me these questions, I don’t feel guilty. “

Although Irving usually does most of his damage to the bottom of the rim, when he goes against the Coronabros, Irving regularly drowns them.