Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant lead Nets past Cavs in play-in for No. 7 seed



Kiri Irving added 34 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists and the Brooklyn Nets beat Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 in the play-in opener on Tuesday night to take the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets took a 20-point lead after a quarter, and the No. 2 pick in the series, starting on Sunday, repeatedly pushed the Cavaliers away to match Boston.

Irving made his first 12 shots before a 3-pointer rim was out in the fourth quarter. He finished with 12 for 15.

A Precision NBA Finals favorite who dropped out of a turbulent season and finished 10th in the final week of the regular season, has won five in a row. With Durant and Irving, they are far more dangerous than normal No. 7 seeds.

And both are willing to give the ball to teammates who capitalize on it when they get it. Bruce Brown had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Andre Drummond had 16 points.

Darius Garland scored 34 points for the Cavaliers, who have another chance to score the No. 8 seed. They will host the winner of the Atlanta-Charlotte game on Friday, with the winner facing No. 1 pick Miami.

Brooklyn and Cleveland both went 44-38 but the Nets beat the Cavs at the Barclays Center last Friday to finish 3-1 against them in a tiebreaker. Cleveland was confident it could return to Brooklyn and win, although it was quickly clear how difficult it would be.

The Nets made about 71% of their shots in the first quarter – Irving and Durant combined to make all eight of them – and turned the period 40-20 with a 15-3 Sport. It was a bigger lead than Brooklyn in any first quarter of the regular season.

The offense fell off, as is usually the case, when Durant went to the bench to start the second and Cleveland cut it to 13 for 9-2. The margin was right there the other half, the Cavs missing. Several open appearances before Irving’s jumper 57-43 in Bujar. Which scored 9 runs for 9 wickets at break.

The Cavaliers, looking to extend an amazing season that saw them double their total wins from a season earlier, moved away in the second half. However they will often miss an open 3-pointer or give up extra possession on an offensive rebound that will take advantage of the net.

Nick Claxton had 13 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn.

Tip-INS

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley 19 points and Kevin Love 14 points and 13 rebounds. … The Cavaliers are left without All-Star center Jarrett Allen due to a broken finger.

Nets: Irving’s 9-for-9 first half wasn’t even his best for Brooklyn. On January 31, 2020, he was 10 for 10 against Chicago. … Brooklyn led 1-3 against Boston in the regular season. Last season, the Nets beat Celtics 4-1 in the first round. … Goran Drajik returns after a regular season absence at the Health and Safety Protocol. He had three points in 10 minutes.

Subway shooting

The Net and the New York Liberty Foundation announced shortly afterwards that they were donating $ 50,000 to help those injured after at least 10 people were shot dead on a subway train on Tuesday. Shots were fired at the nearest subway stop to the net training facility.

Simmons status

Nash said Ben Simmons was doing better and was shooting more, but had no timetable when he would finally be able to play for the Nets. Simmons, who sat on the bench wearing a matching green jacket and shorts, struggled with the problem long after his acquisition from Philadelphia in February.

“So of course the positive signs, the improvement and the running and all these things, but as I said he’s not running at full speed or playing against anyone,” Nash said. “So there are still a lot of markers to see.”

The center of attention

Allen seems ready to return to the play-in game, but the Cavaliers’ big man is not quite ready.

Bickerstaff said the All-Star, who came to Cleveland from the Nets last season, had practiced separately for the past two days, while the team’s focus in practice had to be on the players available to prepare for Brooklyn.

“She’s doing well,” said coach JB Bickerstaff, who has been without Allen for more than a month. “He’s working; he’s started to do more with both hands. We’re just waiting.”